eastms.edu
REGISTRATION UNDER WAY FOR FALL INTENSIVE II TERM
Looking to pick up additional courses online? Registration is under way at East Mississippi Community College for the Fall eLearning Intensive II term, with classes beginning Oct. 17 and running through Dec. 9. eLearning classes will also be available during the September Four-Week Term, with classes beginning Sept. 19 and...
ourmshome.com
Mark Your Calendar For Can’t-Miss Fall Fun In The Magnolia State
Hot air balloons, cruising cars, two kinds of nuts, blues music, and tamales can only mean one thing-summer is winding down and fall events will be sprinkled throughout the Magnolia State. And there will be so much to do and see it will be almost impossible to get bored when...
WTOK-TV
Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s only public golf course is in the process of receiving a makeover. All eighteen holes at Lakeview Golf Course have been given a facelift. The upgrades will be showcased Friday. There will be raffles, food and golfing available. Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said it will be a good time for the entire family.
kempercountymessenger.com
Luke longest serving Supervisor in Mississippi
Most anyone who works in politics will tell you: voters can be fickle, changing their minds about political candidates quickly, especially when a hot button issue surfaces for the first time. But Kemper County’s Mike Luke has managed to stay in office for 45 years, serving as Kemper County’s District...
wcbi.com
Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s new security policy requires clear bags, metal detectors for sporting events
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans going to Starkville High School’s home-opener against West Point Friday night will have to follow some new rules to get into the football stadium. The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced August 22 that there will be a new security policy for all sporting...
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Rock Vegas: Make Mississippi Rock Again
Where: Hobie's On Main/State Palace Theater 217 E Main St, Starkville, MS. The Friday before Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in Starkville, we will gather to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative. If you are unfamiliar with the Initiative and its purpose, then you can read all about it by clicking HERE. Organized by Charlie Winfield, the Initiative is working for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. All proceeds from the Rock Vegas event will go directly to the efforts of the Initiative. No organizer, sponsor or employee will pocket a dime from ticket sales or official Rock Vegas merchandising sales.
kempercountymessenger.com
Tombigbee leader discusses Kemper Lake with supes
The future of the recently damaged pavilion at Kemper Lake, and the future of the lake as a whole, become a central focus of conversation during the April 18 meeting of the Kemper County Board of Supervisors. Drew Robertson, executive director of the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District, came...
WTOK-TV
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas. Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newton County. It happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence. A statement from the agency said only that MBI is assessing “this critical incident and gathering evidence.”. MBI...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County woman
CLAKRE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Donna Jean Sisson, of Stonewall. She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 143 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Sisson was last seen Saturday, August 27 at noon in the […]
WTOK-TV
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
bobgermanylaw.com
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
WTOK-TV
Weekend fires destroy two homes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday. The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.
Commercial Dispatch
Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder
A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
wcbi.com
FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
bobgermanylaw.com
Marion, MS - Elderly Driver Killed in Crash at Dale Dr and Marion Dr
Marion, MS (August 27, 2022) - An elderly man was killed during a vehicle collision on Monday, August 22nd in Marion. The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. when, according to the Marion Police Chief, the victim was making a lefthand turn off of Marion Drive onto Dale Drive when he was struck by the driver of a northbound vehicle.
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
