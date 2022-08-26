Where: Hobie's On Main/State Palace Theater 217 E Main St, Starkville, MS. The Friday before Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in Starkville, we will gather to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative. If you are unfamiliar with the Initiative and its purpose, then you can read all about it by clicking HERE. Organized by Charlie Winfield, the Initiative is working for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. All proceeds from the Rock Vegas event will go directly to the efforts of the Initiative. No organizer, sponsor or employee will pocket a dime from ticket sales or official Rock Vegas merchandising sales.

