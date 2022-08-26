Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Poultry litter management meeting
ARCANUM — OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia United Methodist hosts blood drive
ANSONIA – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Ansonia United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 W. High St., Ansonia.
Daily Advocate
Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship recipients
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that four scholarships were awarded through the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 academic year. This year’s recipients are Versailles High School graduates Maggie Hedrick, Rachel Jamison, and Jenna Frantz; Ansonia High School graduate...
Daily Advocate
Top GES sellers enjoy royal treatment
GREENVILLE — Thursday, Dec. 8 was a long-anticipated date for the top fundraiser sellers at Greenville Elementary School. Fifty-six students who hit a goal of selling 21 or more items were shuttled away in a luxury bus to enjoy lunch on the town. Students visited McDonald’s on Russ Road in four shifts where each child enjoyed his or her own personal Happy Meal alongside their top-selling friends.
Daily Advocate
Premier Health leads in diversity
DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:
Daily Advocate
Chapter competes in Middle School Career Development Events
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Versailles FFA participated in the inaugural Middle School Career Development Events at Ohio FFA Center in Columbus, with eighth grade Versailles FFA members. At the Middle School CDE Versailles FFA participated in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl, Ag Career Conservation and Ag Career...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Broadband, contracts
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss agreements and technology funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Darke County Solid Waste Director Krista (Fourman) Unger spoke on behalf of a proposed agreement between the Darke County Solid Waste Management and...
Daily Advocate
Lions celebrate with Fellowship Night
UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club celebrated the season with its Fellowship Night on Dec. 13. Twenty-seven members and guests were served a delicious meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky. While Christmas music played in the background, those in attendance enjoyed a salad, fried chicken, ham, scalloped potatoes,...
Daily Advocate
Darke County Art Trail founders welcome Husted
GREENVILLE — Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA and Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with the bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
NEW PARIS — Darke County Fish and Game Association, 1407 New Garden Road, New Paris, will be voting on changing by-laws at their membership meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Soup & Sandwich Social. VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni will be conducting its annual...
Daily Advocate
Wooden toy contest gives kids hope
ANSONIA — Scott Phillips, of PBS television’s The American Woodshop, returned to Ansonia Lumber on Saturday to judge the wooden toy contest. This is the 29th year for the contest and all of the toys created by local craftsmen are donated to Gateway Youth’s Adopt-A-Child program during this holiday season.
Daily Advocate
Spreading joy and wonder to linger after the holidays
As the kindergarten through third grade students clad in holiday sweaters and other festive apparel entered the Arcanum Elementary School gym, the enthusiasm for what they were about to see was evident. One little girl looked at the evocative set, and instantly exclaimed, “It looks just like a Dr. Seuss!” She was right; and the actors’ lines often sounded just like a Dr. Seuss, in spite of the script constantly having the characters deny that the good doctor had anything to do with the story they were presenting, and even though the show’s title IS A Seussified Christmas Carol.
Daily Advocate
CAP honors fallen on Dec. 17
DAYTON — Group VII of the Civil Air Patrol helps to honor fallen soldiers at Dayton National Cemetery by participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event. Saturday, Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten. The public has a chance to show them their appreciation and gratitude by joining the Civil Air Patrol and fellow citizens at Dayton National Cemetery at noon as they lay remembrance wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and recognize their service to our nation. You’ll be joining fellow patriots as we say their names and show support for their families.
Daily Advocate
Lippert retires from Muse Machine
DAYTON — Muse Machine, a nationally-celebrated arts education organization, recently announced that Michael Lippert, Director of Preschool and Elementary Programs, plans to retire on Dec. 31. “On behalf of the entire board of directors, staff, and our partner teachers and students, I wish to extend our deepest appreciation for...
Daily Advocate
PBIS systems help students achieve goals
Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports is a system which has been in place in many districts for quite some time. According to the Center of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, PBIS “is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health.” It is important as educators, para professionals, and other adults working with students in the field of education to instill this framework to better students as they grow.
Daily Advocate
“A Christmas Carol” lights up stage, hearts
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Theatre did not disappoint in their performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9 and 10. Their show, described as a “faithful, ensemble-based adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic,” delighted audiences with excellent costuming and superb acting atop a traditional Christmas story line.
Daily Advocate
Lady Trojans can’t complete comeback against Valley View
ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School girls’ basketball team just ran out of time on Dec. 12 against Valley View. After being down 20-5 at one point in the first quarter, the Lady Trojans played close to the Lady Spartans. But in the end, Arcanum lost 43-49 at home.
Daily Advocate
Greenville nabbed in Miami Co. drug bust
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives culminated a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, 46, of Greenville. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County Dec. 12. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s...
Daily Advocate
Short handed Green Wave lose to Tippecanoe
GREENVILLE — The Green Wave boys’ basketball team lost to conference foe Tippecanoe High School, 73-33, at home on Dec. 13. Head coach Matt Hamilton said it was going to be an uphill battle for his team. They were coming into the game short handed going up against the winner of the Miami division from a season ago.
Daily Advocate
Versailles bowling and wrestling pick up wins
VERSAILLES — It was a busy day for Versailles athletics on Dec. 13. The high school bowling and wrestling teams were in action throughout the day. The boys’ and girls’ bowling teams traveled to Plaza Lanes to go up against Celina. The varsity girls won 2447-2437. Danica York led with her scores of 188 and 177. The junior varsity girls also picked up a 1785-1726 win.
Comments / 0