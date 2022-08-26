Norfolk Public Library Expanding Operating Hours and Days
NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Public Library (NPL) announces expanded operating hours and days for all anchor and neighborhood branches as well as the Sargeant Memorial Collection starting Monday, September 12.
Neighborhood Branches (Barron F. Black, Blyden, Janaf, Lafayette, Larchmont, Little Creek, Park Place and Van Wyck):
- Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Anchor Branches (Jordan-Newby at Broad Creek, Pretlow and Tucker Memorial):
- Monday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The Sargeant Memorial Collection, located inside Slover Library:
- Monday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. *Telephone Only
- Tuesday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
For branch locations, updates, schedule of events or to get a library card, visit www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org or call (757) 664-READ.
