Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police identify motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash on Tidewater Drive

Norfolk, Virginia
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the accident that left a 48-year-old man dead.

On August 25th, around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Tidewater Drive for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. When first responders arrived on-scene, they came contact with a man suffering from life-threatening-injuries. The man, later identified as Steven A. Bullock, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation has determined that Bullock was sideswiped by another vehicle causing him to lose control and hit a pole. At this time, it is unknown whether speed or alcohol was a factor.

