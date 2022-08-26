Pedestrian in critical condition following evening crash on Robin Hood Road

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that has left a man in critical condition.

On August 25th, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road. When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver of the car was driving west on Robin Hood Road when it collided with the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

This investigation is being handled by the Norfolk Police Departments Traffic Unit.

