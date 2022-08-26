At staff welcome event, Janesville superintendent stresses reading, math goals

JANESVILLE

Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman promised staff Thursday that while reading and math proficiency are the district’s top priorities for the coming school year, administrators still care about other student success metrics like attendance and mental health.

The goals, announced a few weeks ago at a Janesville school board meeting, are to increase the percentage of students who read at grade level from 51% to 54% and raise the percentage of students who receive a C grade or higher in Algebra I as freshman from 52% to 60%.

Holzman spoke of the goals at a teacher welcome back event, where staff packed the Craig High School auditorium before going to site-specific breakout sessions.

The district’s welcome event for teachers also involved a keynote speaker, author Steve Pemberton. He shared how his life trajectory was changed during his childhood when, as an orphan in the foster care system who lived with an abusive family for more than a decade, had some adults who cared for and believed in him.

The school year will start Thursday as a conference day for elementary and middle school students. Ninth graders will also come back Thursday, with Friday, Sept. 2 the first full day for the entire district.

Holzman said he didn’t expect staff to view a 54% grade level literacy rate as acceptable, but noted the district hadn’t seen positive improvement by that much in recent years. It’s going to require teachers to make up the deficit seen in students from the grade level they should be at, and bring them up through that grade level.

Holzman added that the responsibility for meeting the reading and math literacy goals falls on all staff, not just high school math teachers.

“Last year, we did not have a lot of success in algebra. Forty-eight percent of our kids did not get a C or better in algebra,” Holzman, who is new to the district as of July 1, said. “That’s not necessarily our ninth-grade algebra teachers’ problem. That’s all of us. We have to do a better job of supporting our students.”

The district plans to monitor its two goals using standardized test data for reading literacy and quarterly grades for algebra. Each school site has been tasked with creating improvement plans to meet those goals.

While not a part of the two major goals, Holzman seemed to reassure staff during his speech that administrators still intended to pay attention to other metrics such as school attendance and mental health.

Janesville falls short of the state average in student attendance. Data from the 2020-21 school year showed that Janesville’s attendance rate of 90.4% was lower than the state average of 93%.

Its absenteeism rate of 24.6%, or 2,116 students, was 50% higher than the state average of 16.1%. Absenteeism is defined by the state as a student missing more than 10% of school days in a 90-day period.