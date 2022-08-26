Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Blood drives announced for Darke County
ARCANUM – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon. There will also be a blood drive at Franklin Monroe High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.
Daily Advocate
Fall activities abound
The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the Ohio Connection on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Darke County. There will be four connections in and around the village of Arcanum for you to enjoy that day. The Historic Bear’s Mill is opening their doors for the day on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come...
Daily Advocate
Hospice of Miami Co.’s memorial service
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a Fall Memorial Service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Rt. 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family members are encouraged to enjoy this beautiful service in memory...
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
hometownstations.com
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
Daily Advocate
Peck completes 30 years as voice of the fair
GREENVILLE — For the past 30 years, the Great Darke County Fair has had a voice that rings out over any other. You’ve heard his voice announcing commercials, birthdays, engagements and the chance to purchase a ticket for any number of events in front of the Grandstand from a fair goer that can’t make it to the event. However, you may not know his name or his face. Since 1992, Greg Peck’s distinct voice has been as much a part of the fair as the rides and livestock.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Daily Advocate
Benefit will help injured motorcyclists
ARCANUM — On June 29, Graham Guttadore and his girlfriend, Lauren Mowen, were enjoying the beautiful weather on his 1995 Harley Davidson Softail. He was just three houses away from his final destination, his mom and dad’s home. That’s when a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and Guttadore and Mowen t-boned the driver that pulled out in front of them.
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
Renaissance Festival set to kick off next week in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY — Starting next weekend, the Renaissance Festival is set to return to Harveysburg for its 33rd season. The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 3, and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until October 30. Features at the festival include a 16th Century English Village on...
Daily Advocate
Seven Darke County teams compete in volleyball tournament
ARCANUM —Newton High School 1 – Darke County 0. Franklin Monroe High School hosted the 2022 Greenville Federal Varsity Volleyball Invitational on Aug. 27. Out of the eight teams participating, seven schools were from Darke County. The only school outside of Darke County, Newton High School, won the tournament.
WATCH: RTA drivers rescue mother, child from rollover crash
On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
