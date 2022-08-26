ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Related
Daily Advocate

Blood drives announced for Darke County

ARCANUM – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon. There will also be a blood drive at Franklin Monroe High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Fall activities abound

The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the Ohio Connection on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Darke County. There will be four connections in and around the village of Arcanum for you to enjoy that day. The Historic Bear’s Mill is opening their doors for the day on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Hospice of Miami Co.’s memorial service

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a Fall Memorial Service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Rt. 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family members are encouraged to enjoy this beautiful service in memory...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County

8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Peck completes 30 years as voice of the fair

GREENVILLE — For the past 30 years, the Great Darke County Fair has had a voice that rings out over any other. You’ve heard his voice announcing commercials, birthdays, engagements and the chance to purchase a ticket for any number of events in front of the Grandstand from a fair goer that can’t make it to the event. However, you may not know his name or his face. Since 1992, Greg Peck’s distinct voice has been as much a part of the fair as the rides and livestock.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
FAIRBORN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Benefit will help injured motorcyclists

ARCANUM — On June 29, Graham Guttadore and his girlfriend, Lauren Mowen, were enjoying the beautiful weather on his 1995 Harley Davidson Softail. He was just three houses away from his final destination, his mom and dad’s home. That’s when a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and Guttadore and Mowen t-boned the driver that pulled out in front of them.
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

Seven Darke County teams compete in volleyball tournament

ARCANUM —Newton High School 1 – Darke County 0. Franklin Monroe High School hosted the 2022 Greenville Federal Varsity Volleyball Invitational on Aug. 27. Out of the eight teams participating, seven schools were from Darke County. The only school outside of Darke County, Newton High School, won the tournament.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH

