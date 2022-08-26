ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Ten Free Online

Cast: Paul Rudd Adam Brody Jon Hamm Winona Ryder Ken Marino. Ten stories, each inspired by one of the ten commandments. The Ten never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases New Pokemon With Ties to Famous Basque Forest

The Pokemon Company is teasing a brand new Pokemon with ties to a famous Basque piece of artwork. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company released several images stated to be from the Paldea region. These "strange markings" show brightly colored images on trees and rocks, either in a striped or bullseye pattern. Given that there's just a few months to go before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release, it seems to make sense that these markings are tied to some new kind of Pokemon. You can check out the mysterious images below.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
COMICS
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Basically a Ticking Time Bomb’: Watch Trailer for Netflix’s Lori Vallow Docuseries ‘Sins of Our Mother’

In the first trailer for the forthcoming three-part docuseries Sins of Our Mother, archival footage depicts Lori Vallow engaged in some uncomfortably eerie foreshadowing. “Being a good mom is very important to me, and a good wife,” she says, adding with a light laugh: “Being all those things together is not easy, so I’m basically a ticking time bomb.” In 2021, Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were both indicted for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children, 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old JJ, as well as her fourth husband and...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Movies
PC Gamer

This life sim gem perfectly captures the sunny nostalgia of a childhood summer vacation

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation finally brings a beloved Japanese game series out in English. Technically speaking, Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation (opens in new tab) is about a '90s anime and manga star spending a very strange week on holiday. There's an imperfect time loop, far more dinosaurs than any modern location should have, a curry-cooking ninja, and an ancient legend thrown into the mix—plenty to keep anyone occupied. But all of that's really just an excuse to give players a precious chance to tear around a small rural village in the carefree way only a five-year-old child could.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance

It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
ENTERTAINMENT
ClutchPoints

Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Release Date, Features, and Add-ons

New threats, new cards, and a brand-new cleaner. Here’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood Expansion 2: Children of the Worm including its release date, features, and add-ons. Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Release Date: August 30, 2022 Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm, the second expansion for the […] The post Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Release Date, Features, and Add-ons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Mafia’ will be free on Steam to celebrate series’ 20th anniversary

2K has announced that the original Mafia game will be free on Steam in September for a limited time. In a tweet yesterday (August 29) 2K revealed that the 2002 game will be free on Steam between September 1 and 5. It’s worth noting that this is not the remaster, Mafia: Definitive Edition, which launched in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Here Comes the Bride (and There Goes the Kingdom)

On a sandy shore, wounded men are being nailed to posts. Crabs, thousands of them, swarm over their bodies, eating them alive. It’s a profoundly ugly scene, depicting the reign of terror waged by a pirate king called “the Crabfeeder” over the seas of Westeros. Yet in the sky, the sun is shining — a distant, bright yellow coin, glowing through the smoke and mist and haze. It lends the entire landscape of carnage an eerie beauty, like something out of a dream you can’t quite decide was a nightmare or not. Nasty business, rendered beautifully: That’s the shared Game...
TV SERIES
Polygon

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

The Cleaning Lady Season 2: Naveen Andrews Joins Series to Play a Major Role

Naveen Andrews has joined The Cleaning Lady Season 2 as a series regular. The Lost alum plays a major role in the series, especially in Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) life. From a love triangle, the series may feature a quadrilateral situation with Andrews’ arrival. So, what role will he play in The Cleaning Lady Season 2?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A bungled fantasy folly reanimates to reignite a war on streaming

Nobody in their right mind is going to deny that Donnie Yen is one of the modern era’s finest action stars, with the actor boasting a stellar track record of box office hits and acclaimed outings that require him to showcase his impeccable skills. However, even the greats are prone to the odd misstep every now and again, which in Yen’s case came in 2014’s Iceman.
MOVIES
SVG

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

