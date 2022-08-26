Cast: Will Payne Sean Power Sacha Parkinson Chris Waller Jaime Murray. By day Gerri Dandridge is a sexy professor, but by night she transforms into a real-life vampire with an unquenchable thirst for human blood. When a group of high school students travel abroad to study in Romania, they find themselves ensnared in her chilling web of lust and terror. Charlie and 'Evil' Ed must stop Gerri from drinking and bathing in the blood of a 'new moon virgin', who just so happens to be Charlie’s ex-girlfriend.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO