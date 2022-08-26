Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
wlen.com
Suspect Arrested and Booked for ‘Larceny from Motor Vehicles’ and ‘Attempted Vehicle Theft’ in LaSalle Twp.
LaSalle Twp., MI – A female suspect in connection with multiple larcenies from motor vehicles along with attempting to steal a car in LaSalle Township was recently apprehended by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, at 12:28 AM, Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 12000...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Investigating Armed Robbery on N. McKenzie near W. Maumee
Adrian, MI – Adrian Police are investigating an armed robbery near Rony’s Market late Saturday night. Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that the victim was crossing McKenzie Street to go to the market. He was then approached by two males, assaulted, and threatened with a gun.
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bgindependentmedia.org
Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
Woman seen breaking into cars found hiding in truck
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Newport woman suspected of breaking into several cars and trying to steal one vehicle was arrested Saturday morning after being found hiding inside a truck. Police were called at 12:28 a.m. Aug. 27, to a home in the 12000 block of S. Telegraph Road...
sent-trib.com
Weston woman charged with assaulting BG officers
A Weston woman was jailed over the weekend after allegedly assaulting two police officers. On Saturday around 10:25 p.m., two Bowling Green Police Division officers were driving an unmarked vehicle when they observed Love Ezell driving near Third and High streets, according to a report. Based on past dealings with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for stealing snowmobiles, trailers from Monroe County storage facility, police say
DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing snowmobiles and trailers from a Monroe County storage facility during a “series of crimes” over the past month. Officials said the man was pulled over around 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) while driving a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
bgindependentmedia.org
Homeless woman charged with assaulting multiple BGPD officers
A woman who is reportedly homeless was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers. Love Ezell, 49, formerly of Weston, was charged with resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, OVI refusal, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Wood County Jail and her driver’s license was confiscated.
sent-trib.com
Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday
During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
13abc.com
TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to...
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
13abc.com
Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
Comments / 0