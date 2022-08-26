ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Adrian Police Investigating Armed Robbery on N. McKenzie near W. Maumee

Adrian, MI – Adrian Police are investigating an armed robbery near Rony’s Market late Saturday night. Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that the victim was crossing McKenzie Street to go to the market. He was then approached by two males, assaulted, and threatened with a gun.
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
bgindependentmedia.org

Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Weston woman charged with assaulting BG officers

A Weston woman was jailed over the weekend after allegedly assaulting two police officers. On Saturday around 10:25 p.m., two Bowling Green Police Division officers were driving an unmarked vehicle when they observed Love Ezell driving near Third and High streets, according to a report. Based on past dealings with...
WESTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Theft#Vehicles#Property Crime
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Homeless woman charged with assaulting multiple BGPD officers

A woman who is reportedly homeless was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers. Love Ezell, 49, formerly of Weston, was charged with resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, OVI refusal, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Wood County Jail and her driver’s license was confiscated.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday

During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy