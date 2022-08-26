Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia United Credit Union Adds to Leadership Team
To help meet the challenges of an ever-changing credit union landscape, Georgia United Credit Union continues to refine its leadership team. Michael Mason has been hired as the organization’s new vice president of consumer lending operations and Sophia Rollins was recently promoted to senior vice president of risk management.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta REALTORS Association Releases July Market Statistics
Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its July 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
metroatlantaceo.com
How We Work Has Changed, And Changed Us
It’s time again to celebrate Labor Day. Like many of our holidays, it’s roots and intention are often forgotten or ignored. It’s a three-day weekend, and our semi-official end of summer. The end of summer declaration, or course, gets competition from the beginning of school, which for...
metroatlantaceo.com
SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants
In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
metroatlantaceo.com
As Inflation and Uncertainty Abound, Georgia Parents’ Back-to-School Spending Surges
As students in Georgia head back to school, Deloitte issues its 2022 back-to-school survey results. Despite economic concerns, parents in the Peach State planned to spend an estimated $873 per child on back-to-school shopping, 32% higher than the national average of $661 per child. Key Findings from the survey:. Higher...
metroatlantaceo.com
Gas South Donates $325,000 to Support Children’s Charities
Gas South, one of the leading natural gas marketers in the Southeast, announced a donation of $325,000 to charities supporting children and families throughout Georgia and North Florida. The six non-profit partners receiving $50,000 grants include Beyond Limits Therapeutic Riding, Feed the Children, Girl Talk, North Central Florida YMCA, Ronald...
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
metroatlantaceo.com
New Report Shows Georgia Parents More Engaged Than Ever in Education, and “Never Going Back”
In a new report, Never Going Back: An Analysis of Parent Sentiment on Education, from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and The Harris Poll, more than 8 out of 10 Georgia parents (83%) who were surveyed agree that education has become a more important political issue to them than it was in the past. In addition, 86% percent of Georgia parents say they would be willing to vote for someone outside of their political party if the candidate’s education platform aligned with their views.
