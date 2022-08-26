DAYTON — Group VII of the Civil Air Patrol helps to honor fallen soldiers at Dayton National Cemetery by participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event. Saturday, Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten. The public has a chance to show them their appreciation and gratitude by joining the Civil Air Patrol and fellow citizens at Dayton National Cemetery at noon as they lay remembrance wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and recognize their service to our nation. You’ll be joining fellow patriots as we say their names and show support for their families.

DAYTON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO