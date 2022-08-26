Read full article on original website
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
These Theaters in New Hampshire and Maine Will Offer $3 Tickets for All Movies Sept. 3
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3.
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol."
Road Trip Worthy: Still Time to Meet Over 20 Life-Size Dinosaurs at the Dino Safari in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Everyone loves dinosaurs, that’s just a fact of life; that’s why there are one hundred different Jurassic Park movies and we keep coming out with more and making them longer each time.
Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequilla is Finally Open in Westbrook
Is it just me or has this been a long time in the making?. No matter how long you had to wait, it's finally here and open. Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila. They are a family-owned restaurant that serves 'authentic Mexican food, freshly squeezed margaritas, and refreshing beer'. Looks like the family may be out of Connecticut as that is where this originated.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
Forget Boring Bus Stops: This Creative One in Maine Puts Others to Shame
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. One thing Portland doesn’t lack is creative and talented people. Our city is bustling with gifted artisans, musicians, and craftsmen that turn our brick city...
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention, because I find myself doing it all the time now!. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5am in the morning.
10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend
If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
2 New Haunted Houses Coming to Canobie Lake Park’s Screeemfest This Year
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's almost that time of the year, the time when you will find haunted houses just about everywhere. Every year, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, hosts their annual Screeemfest where creatures roam around the park and you will scream in their haunted houses (did I mention there is also a monster dance party?).
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
Boston, Massachusetts, Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest Ticket Release Coming Soon
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Well, whether we like it or not, fall is here. Pumpkin spice is making its way back into coffee shops, days are getting shorter, and some...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
10 Things You Might Remember If You Grew Up in Maine in the ’80s
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Remember the '80s? The places? The fashion? The music?. A lot has changed in the years since, and if you've lived in Maine most of your...
