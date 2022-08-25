Read full article on original website
Serving It Up: Wayland Baptist
PORTALES, N.M. – Eastern New Mexico Volleyball take on Wayland Baptist in a midweek clash on Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, with first serve set for 5 p.m. The Hounds come into the contest after a 2-2 start at the Dr. Steve Aicinena "Iceman" Invitational. ENMU downed both University of the Southwest (N.M). and Southeastern Oklahoma State, 3-0, along with a pair of losses to UT Permian Basin (3-1) and Augustana (3-2). SCHEDULE OUTLOOK.
4th & 1: at New Mexico Highlands
PORTALES, N.M. – Football season is finally here!. Eastern New Mexico University is set to take on New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, N.M. in a clash between two in-state institutions Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Sanchez Family Stadium. Before football begins its 2022 campaign,...
Cougars Hold Women's Soccer, 1-0, In Tight Game
LAKEWOOD, COLO. – Eastern New Mexico Women's Soccer were held 1-0 against Colorado Christian University on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium. The Greyhounds slip to 1-1-0, while the Cougars move to 1-1-0. ENMU had the games first sight of goal at the 10-minute mark, with Tori Galindo having an attempt saved. A few minutes later, CCU would get on the board after Parker Sweet pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard area.
