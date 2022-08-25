LAKEWOOD, COLO. – Eastern New Mexico Women's Soccer were held 1-0 against Colorado Christian University on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium. The Greyhounds slip to 1-1-0, while the Cougars move to 1-1-0. ENMU had the games first sight of goal at the 10-minute mark, with Tori Galindo having an attempt saved. A few minutes later, CCU would get on the board after Parker Sweet pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard area.

PORTALES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO