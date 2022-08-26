Read full article on original website
Related
Ndustrial Expands Energy Platform into Recycling Vertical Market
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Ndustrial, the only production-first Energy Intensity company, today announced it is expanding its market reach to serve the recycling market and has already enabled Genan to save hundreds of thousands in energy costs by automating their response to electricity price spikes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005125/en/ Electricity Price Spikes Impact Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)
IperionX & Panerai Partner to Develop Sustainable Luxury Goods
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce the execution of a commercial partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Officine Panerai (“Panerai”), a branch of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (“Richemont”) (SWX: CFR, market capitalization US$65 billion) to produce unique high-end timepieces from sustainable, fully recycled titanium, using IperionX’s patented technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005369/en/ Cleaning prototype watch blanks after printing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
