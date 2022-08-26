Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you
But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you. I praise God for what he has promised. I trust in God, so why should I be afraid?
mageenews.com
Blood Bowl Wednesday!
In honor of the Magee VS Mendenhall week, the Mississippi Blood Services is hosting the "blood bowl." The Donor Coach will be available at both Magee and Mendenhall on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:30-2.
impact601.com
Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter
Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
mageenews.com
Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County
Members of the Conservative Men's of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason's Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
wtva.com
Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
mageenews.com
Harris Russell, 85 of Magee, Mississippi
Harris Russell, 85 of Magee, MS passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Magee, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, October 22, 1936 in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
hottytoddy.com
New State Record Female Alligator Taken by Mississippi Hunters ￼
On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison, Mississippi. The alligator was killed on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of Ross Barnett Reservoir and measured 10 feet 2 inches long.
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
thelocalvoice.net
New York City’s Russell Sage Foundation Selects University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas as Visiting Scholar
Sociologist James Thomas will do one-year residency in New York City. University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas is heading to New York City to continue his exploration into how white Southerners are making sense of race and racism. The associate professor of sociology is among 14 fellows selected by...
Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
impact601.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
Emmett Till remembered on 67th anniversary of his death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, August 28 marks the 67th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was brutally tortured, lynched and dumped into the Tallahatchie River in 1955. Family members of Emmit Till, as well as members of the Jackson NAACP and other organizations, gathered at Till’s home on Saturday to […]
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
