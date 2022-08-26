ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mageenews.com

But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you

But when I am afraid, I will put my trust in you. I praise God for what he has promised. I trust in God, so why should I be afraid?
mageenews.com

Blood Bowl Wednesday!

In honor of the Magee VS Mendenhall week, the Mississippi Blood Services is hosting the "blood bowl." The Donor Coach will be available at both Magee and Mendenhall on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:30-2.
impact601.com

Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter

Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
mageenews.com

Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County

Members of the Conservative Men's of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason's Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
wtva.com

Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
mageenews.com

Harris Russell, 85 of Magee, Mississippi

Harris Russell, 85 of Magee, MS passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Magee, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, October 22, 1936 in Taylorsville, Mississippi.
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
WJTV 12

Emmett Till remembered on 67th anniversary of his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, August 28 marks the 67th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was brutally tortured, lynched and dumped into the Tallahatchie River in 1955.  Family members of Emmit Till, as well as members of the Jackson NAACP and other organizations, gathered at Till’s home on Saturday to […]
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
ourmshome.com

Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
WJTV 12

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
