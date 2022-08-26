SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Big Valley Marketing today announced the hiring of Steve Kerns as the firm’s first chief marketing officer, a role in which he will be responsible for leading Big Valley’s sales and marketing operations while also serving as a senior consultant to key clients. Kerns will work closely with Founder and CEO Tim Marklein and President Katie Huang Shin to fuel sustained growth for the technology-focused marketing and communications firm, while evangelizing the firm’s point of view on important tech and marketing trends. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005429/en/ Steve Kerns, Chief Marketing Officer, Big Valley Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

