Creative Cartel Mule Attempts to Smuggle 175 lbs of Liquid Meth Hidden in an SUV Gas Tank

PROGRESO —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Progreso Port of Entry seized $2.4 million in methamphetamine hidden inside a passenger vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old male U.S. citizen and referred them for secondary examination.

After conducting a thorough secondary examination, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 175 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine within the gas tank.