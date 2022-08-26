Read full article on original website
nnbw.com
UNR student-run van service rebrands to ‘Pack Rides’
University of Nevada, Reno students will now have access to the newly rebranded Pack Rides service. Formerly known as Campus Escort, Pack Rides is a service offered by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, which provides safe rides each year to students, faculty, and staff at the University.
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
2news.com
Catholic Charities Launches new Client Choice Pantry in North Valleys
On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley. Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
Timeline of the life and likely death of the Sinai Mansion
• 1916: Construction is completed on the home of Eugene William Howell at 448 Hill St. in Reno. Five generations of Howells lived there. • 1977: The house is bought by David P. Sinai and others for law offices. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
2news.com
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
Reno City Council puts on hold a plan to save historic mansion. Now, it's likely doomed
Updated at 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 to correct that Bruce Thompson was a federal judge. Reno’s historic Sinai Mansion – also called the Howell House – will likely be torn down despite a proposal made last November to move it to a new location on the Truckee River. The Nevada Museum of Art,...
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
nevadasagebrush.com
UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage
This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
KOLO TV Reno
New district manager for Carson City BLM District
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
foxla.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
nevadasagebrush.com
Get ready for a gallon of tears to be shed over the story of Zoila in the play, “A Shero’s Journey”
This story was originally posted on April 13, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. Editor’s Note: This review has content that may be triggering for some readers. Ever get tired of the same cliché fairy tales where the girl falls in love with the...
2news.com
Reno High School JROTC Participates in National Competition
Three cadets representing the Reno High School JROTC Leadership Team traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to compete in the national JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). The cadet leaders were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, math, science and current events. The Academic Bowl is designed to...
FOX Reno
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
KOLO TV Reno
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
