Reno, NV

nnbw.com

UNR student-run van service rebrands to ‘Pack Rides’

University of Nevada, Reno students will now have access to the newly rebranded Pack Rides service. Formerly known as Campus Escort, Pack Rides is a service offered by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, which provides safe rides each year to students, faculty, and staff at the University.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Catholic Charities Launches new Client Choice Pantry in North Valleys

On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley. Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
RENO, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage

This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New district manager for Carson City BLM District

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RENO, NV
foxla.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Reno High School JROTC Participates in National Competition

Three cadets representing the Reno High School JROTC Leadership Team traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to compete in the national JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). The cadet leaders were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, math, science and current events. The Academic Bowl is designed to...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
RENO, NV

