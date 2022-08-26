– St. Cloud State Athletics officially announced its men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2022-23 seasons, as announced on Monday. The women's team is coming off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Regular Season Championship and third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid under head coach Lori Fish, while the men's team enters its first season under head coach Quincy Henderson.

