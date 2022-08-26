Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
2022-23 St. Cloud State Basketball Schedules Announced
– St. Cloud State Athletics officially announced its men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2022-23 seasons, as announced on Monday. The women's team is coming off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Regular Season Championship and third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid under head coach Lori Fish, while the men's team enters its first season under head coach Quincy Henderson.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU Wrestling Golf Classic opens 2022-23 season
St. Cloud, Minn. – St. Cloud State Wrestling opened their 2022-23 academic year with their Annual Golf Classic at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. The 2022 golf classic featured about 110 golfers with three to five individuals per team and over 75 sponsors. "I would like to...
scsuhuskies.com
Keely Kurschner named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State sophomore libero Keely Kurschner has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week following her stellar performance at the SCSU/CSP Invite this past weekend. The honor is the first of Kurschner's career. The Maplewood, Minnesota native averaged an NSIC-leading 5.31 digs a...
