Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in ...
Oregon Ducks tabbed as heavy underdogs for season-opener against Georgia Bulldogs
In 2021, the Oregon Ducks orchestrated one of the more memorable college football upsets of the season when they toppled then-No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus despite entering the day as two-touchdown underdogs. Next Saturday, the No. 11 Ducks will aim to deliver an equally unlikely upset when they face...
Skopildamus: Five bold predictions for Oregon's 2022 football season
The great Skopildamus is back, and coming off of a long, long break. A year ago, I offered five bold predictions for each regular season and postseason game. I can't say.
ESPN predicts every Pac-12 teams record
Some teams across the Pac-12 will not be pleased with how many wins they are projected to get in 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late Kick: Predicting Biggest Week 1 Games: Oregon vs Georgia
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts the outcome between Oregon and Georgia in Week 1 and what the critical deciding factors for success will be.
Comments / 0