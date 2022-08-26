Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Murder After Argument Over BBQ Chicken
The accused killer also allegedly barricaded himself in a house with a kidnapped child before he was arrested.
26 alleged gang members indicted for Atlanta-area home invasions targeting Mariah Carey and other celebs
A series of home invasions over more than four years targeted high-profile celebrities and wealthy homeowners around the Atlanta area, including Mariah Carey and Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley. On Monday, 26 alleged gang members were indicted on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies and shootings.
BET
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three-Year-Old
Rapper Dirty Tay, born Kentavious Wright, has been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 19. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being accused of an Aug. 3 shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old being injured. The incident reportedly occurred after the father was leaving Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia, according to police.
AOL Corp
19-year-old man arrested in deadly random shooting rampage in Detroit
A 19-year-old man with no apparent criminal history was arrested for allegedly killing three people and wounding a fourth in a series of random, unprovoked shootings in Detroit on Sunday, police said during a news conference Monday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested roughly 12 hours...
Complex
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Rapper, Video Appears to Show Altercation
6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Rachel ‘Jade’ Wattley, was arrested on Sunday on a domestic violence battery charge following a fight with the rapper in Miami, Florida, TMZ reports. Video of the altercation appears to show Wattley and a group of women attempting to attack the controversial rapper outside of...
AOL Corp
Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video
"This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws," police in Plano, Texas, where the incident occurred, said in a statement on Saturday. "This incident may also be a hate crime based on federal law, and we are working closely with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on this case."
AOL Corp
3 dead, including suspect, and 2 police officers injured in Phoenix shooting
Three people are dead, including the suspect, and two police officers are injured after a shooting broke out Sunday night in Phoenix, authorities said. In a news conference Monday morning, police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, left a hotel and randomly began firing a weapon around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix.
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scales Shooting: 911 Call Suggests 'Inside Job'
Atlanta, GA – Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales was shot, kidnapped and robbed at the group’s Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta on August 17, and the 911 call suggests it was an “inside job.”. According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Scales and friend Britt Robinson were...
AOL Corp
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot during attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson said surgery “went well” Monday after he was shot multiple times Sunday evening during what police believe was an attempted robbery or carjacking. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the lower part of his body in Washington, D.C., around 6 p.m....
Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to...
