Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three-Year-Old

Rapper Dirty Tay, born Kentavious Wright, has been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 19. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being accused of an Aug. 3 shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old being injured. The incident reportedly occurred after the father was leaving Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia, according to police.
19-year-old man arrested in deadly random shooting rampage in Detroit

A 19-year-old man with no apparent criminal history was arrested for allegedly killing three people and wounding a fourth in a series of random, unprovoked shootings in Detroit on Sunday, police said during a news conference Monday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested roughly 12 hours...
Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video

"This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws," police in Plano, Texas, where the incident occurred, said in a statement on Saturday. "This incident may also be a hate crime based on federal law, and we are working closely with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on this case."
3 dead, including suspect, and 2 police officers injured in Phoenix shooting

Three people are dead, including the suspect, and two police officers are injured after a shooting broke out Sunday night in Phoenix, authorities said. In a news conference Monday morning, police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, left a hotel and randomly began firing a weapon around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix.
Nappy Roots Fish Scales Shooting: 911 Call Suggests 'Inside Job'

Atlanta, GA – Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales was shot, kidnapped and robbed at the group’s Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta on August 17, and the 911 call suggests it was an “inside job.”. According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Scales and friend Britt Robinson were...
