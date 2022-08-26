Rapper Dirty Tay, born Kentavious Wright, has been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 19. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being accused of an Aug. 3 shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old being injured. The incident reportedly occurred after the father was leaving Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia, according to police.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO