Abbotsford Volleyball Takes Second at Wisconsin Rapids Invite
Abbotsford went 3-2 on the day at the Wisconsin Rapids Invite, taking second place. Abbotsford loss vs Baldwin-Woodville 11-25 and 20-25 Abbotsford win vs Ashwaubenon 25-16, 22-25 and 15-14 Abbotsford win vs Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 25-18 and 25-19 Abbotsford win vs Wausau East 25-17 and 25-18 Abbotsford loss vs Baldwin-Woodville...
Colby Hornets Girls Swimming Schedule
Invitational 08-23-22 5:00PM Marshfield Away vs. Marshfield, Black River Falls, Medford, Merrill, Rhinelander High School, Tomahawk Marshfield High School. Meet 08-24-22 2:00PM Colby Antigo, Black River Falls, Ladysmith, Merrill, Mosinee, Rhinelander, Rice Lake, Tomahawk Colby High School. Meet 09-01-22 5:30PM Colby Lakeland Colby High School. Meet 09-08-22 5:30PM Mosinee Away...
Auburndale Volleyball Sweeps Wisconsin Rapids
Auburndale Volleyball swept Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in three sets, 25-7. 25-4 and 25-13. The Eagles had 27 aces, led by Maggie Baltus with 7. Ashlynn Grimm had 17 assists, Josie Ertl 10 kills, and Baltus collected 6 digs. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
Athens’ Diedrich Headlines All-Marawood Conference North Basketball Team
Stevens Point SPASH Boys Soccer Schedule
Pool Play #1 10-04-22 7:00PM TBA Away vs. TBA, DC Everest, Marshfield High School, Merrill, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln TBA. Pool Play #2 10-06-22 7:00PM TBA Away vs. TBA, DC Everest, Marshfield High School, Merrill, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln TBA. Pool Play #3 10-11-22...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Swimming Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Swimming Season Preview. Brooke Lowe – Strong Distance and All-Around Swimmer. With a strong returning base and our entire freshman class having competitive swimming experience, we are focusing on the aspects of the sport we can control, rather than trying to speculate where we will fit by end of season.
Colby Hornets Boys Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 4:15PM Pittsville Away vs. Pittsville, Auburndale.., Gresham, Port Edwards, Spencer, Stratford, Wauzeka-Steuben, Wittenberg-Birnamwood Pittsville High School. Invitational 08-30-22 4:30PM Loyal/Greenwood Away vs. Loyal/Greenwood, Bloomer, Chippewa Valley – Lightning Bolts, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Osseo-Fairchild, Owen-Withee, Regis, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp Loyal High School. Meet...
Mosinee Indians Boys Cross Country Schedule
Cross Country Running: Boys Varsity Fall 2022 Schedule. Invitational 08-30-22 4:30PM Mosinee Adams-Friendship, Antigo, Crandon, Edgar, Lakeland Union High School, Medford, Northland Pines, Rhinelander High School, Spencer, Stratford, Wautoma Nine-Mile Recreation Area. Invitational 09-06-22 4:00PM Marshfield Away vs. Marshfield, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, , Abbotsford, Antigo, Athens, Auburndale.., Black River Falls, Columbus Catholic...
Nekoosa Papermakers Boys Soccer Season Preview
Senior Captain Jay Thomas, Senior Captain Bryce Gildenzoph, Junior Captain Lane O’Donnell. I am not thinking about the conference finish right now. I am solely focused on the first half of conference. I want to be in the top half of conference at the halfway point, and in position to challenge the second half.
Colby Hornets Cross Country Season Preview
Willow Oehmichen, Makenna Herrmann, Reagan Schraufnagel, Pearl Fieten–these four were all part of the team that went to state last year. We lost 3 top notch seniors but with the leadership of WIllow with this supporting cast, we have an opportunity to do pretty well again this season. Boys.
TMZ.com
Ex-USF Women's Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Found Dead At 27
Neena Pacholke -- a former point guard for the USF women's basketball team -- was found dead this weekend after reportedly making suicidal statements ... police tell TMZ Sports. She was just 27 years old. A spokesperson for the Wausau Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to a home...
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
WSAW
Edgar Steam Show back for it’s 49th year
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Edgar Steam show returned this weekend, bringing in visitors from all over the Midwest. There, they’ll see unique, vintage machinery and learn their history. Between 12,000-15,000 people show up each year for the show. Whether you are an agricultural enthusiast or are just...
onfocus.news
Meyer, Meyer & Associates Announces New Name “Lifescape Wealth”
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – For more than 51 years, Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisory Practice – Meyer, Meyer & Associates has helped local families prepare for retirement, manage their wealth, protect their families from the effects of a health issue or premature death and provided advice to help clients achieve their goals as well as to provide income tax and estate planning strategies. Now under new name “Lifescape Wealth,” the mission remains the same.
WSAW
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Wausau news anchor Neena Pacholke suddenly passes away
Neena Pacholke worked as a morning anchor at the station. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2017, according to her LinkedIn page.
State Patrol: After Hwy. 51 crash, Arbor Vitae man faces 4th OWI
A 49-year-old Arbor Vitae man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper measured a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Police say Travis E. Mittlesteadt showed a PBT of 0.281 after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 51 at Trout...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
