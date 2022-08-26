ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: '90210' co-star dies, and more

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
After a successful televised trial run last summer, Jerry O'Connell will host a star-packed TV game show version of the popular party game Pictionary. Launching on September 12, national daytime TV game show will feature celebrity captains, including Cristela Alonzo, Amanda Seales, Loni Love, Ross Mathews, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and former newscaster Natalie Morales, "two teams of three as players draw clues for teammates to guess winning words or phrases." O'Connell, who continues to co-host CBS' The Talk, called the Mattel game a "family favorite" growing up...

Joe E. Tata, who played the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on all 10 seasons of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, died Wednesday night, his daughter, Kelly Katharine Tata, announced on a GoFundMe page. He was 85. Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018 and had been moved in April to the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, according to Kelly. "Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Bussichio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life...There will never be another," Tata's 90210 co-star Jason Priestley wrote on social media on Wednesday. Ian Ziering called Tata "one of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness"...

Entertainment Weekly reports Anne Hathaway has just been tapped to lead the cast of the film adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book inspired by former One Direction member Harry Styles, The Idea of You. The Prime Video movie, based on Robinne Lee's 2017 debut novel of the same name, will be directed by The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Dropout helmer Michael Showalter, who will also produce alongside Hathaway and Gabrielle Union. Production begins in October. A release date has not been set...

