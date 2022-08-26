Read full article on original website
U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement
On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting
Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
