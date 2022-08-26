ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement

On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting

Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
