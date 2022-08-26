ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
GEORGIA STATE
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting

Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Leads Nation in Large Warehouse Leases for 1H 2022

Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.
SAVANNAH, GA
AAA: Georgia Gas Prices Remain Below $4 a Gallon

Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

