As Inflation and Uncertainty Abound, Georgia Parents’ Back-to-School Spending Surges
As students in Georgia head back to school, Deloitte issues its 2022 back-to-school survey results. Despite economic concerns, parents in the Peach State planned to spend an estimated $873 per child on back-to-school shopping, 32% higher than the national average of $661 per child. Key Findings from the survey:. Higher...
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting
Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
Georgia Leads Nation in Large Warehouse Leases for 1H 2022
Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
AAA: Georgia Gas Prices Remain Below $4 a Gallon
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
