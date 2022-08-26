Read full article on original website
Bearcats pose stout obstacle for Hogs’ season opener
The countdown to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks’ season opener is down to single digits. The No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats will invade Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for an ESPN-televised clash of Top-25 programs. It’s the first time the Hogs have opened the season as a ranked...
