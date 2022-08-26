ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fayettevilleflyer.com

Bearcats pose stout obstacle for Hogs’ season opener

The countdown to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks’ season opener is down to single digits. The No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats will invade Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for an ESPN-televised clash of Top-25 programs. It’s the first time the Hogs have opened the season as a ranked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

After several years in the making, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is ready to open in Fayetteville. The Louisiana-based restaurant and sports bar chain will open at 1199 N. Shiloh Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials said. The new 7,800-square-foot restaurant is just north of Wedington Drive off the Interstate 49 exit.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Weekly deals & more: Razorback game week, tailgate trays, and more

Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. This month, Adventure Subaru surprised the teachers at Asbell Elementary by adopting all of their classrooms through AdoptAClassroom.org! Every classroom will receive $500 to spend on supplies for their classroom, plus a starter kit of supplies.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Taco & Tamale coming to South Yard development

A popular central Arkansas restaurant group will soon open their first Fayetteville location. Yellow Rocket Concepts, the group behind Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime, Big Orange, and other restaurants, on Tuesday announced plans to open a Fayetteville Taco & Tamale later next year. The group operates a handful of restaurants...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Architects share plans for Hi-Way Inn redevelopment

A hotel, offices, and improvements to Cafe Rue Orleans restaurant are in the works at the former Hi-Way Inn motel property on College Avenue, according to plans shared with the Flyer over the weekend. AMR Architects plan to redevelop the site to include a new 8-unit hotel called The Clementine...
