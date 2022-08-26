ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleo Hosts Annual Conference to Help Organizations Rethink How to Overcome Supply Chain and Business Uncertainty

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of Cleo Integration Cloud, a B2B SaaS platform, today released the agenda for its 6 th annual industry event, Cleo Connect: ReThink, happening Thursday, September 15 th, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Time (U.S.). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005319/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
IperionX & Panerai Partner to Develop Sustainable Luxury Goods

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce the execution of a commercial partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Officine Panerai (“Panerai”), a branch of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (“Richemont”) (SWX: CFR, market capitalization US$65 billion) to produce unique high-end timepieces from sustainable, fully recycled titanium, using IperionX’s patented technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005369/en/ Cleaning prototype watch blanks after printing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of two state-of-the-art printers used in laboratories to identify and track tissue samples. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers are designed for anatomical pathology laboratories to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency. The printers are manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Europe, BV, which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005006/en/ Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
