PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of two state-of-the-art printers used in laboratories to identify and track tissue samples. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers are designed for anatomical pathology laboratories to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency. The printers are manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Europe, BV, which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005006/en/ Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)

