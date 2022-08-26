Read full article on original website
Related
Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 30, 2022
Another high school football season is upon us as we present the first edition of the 2022 Trib HSSN PIAA weekly state rankings. We left off in 2021 with six champions crowned in Hershey, an unprecedented four WPIAL teams winning state gold. Mt. Lebanon (6A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Aliquippa (4A) and...
Class A Preseason Super 7 Rankings
The high school football season kicks off Thursday and this year the Delaware Live Sports crew has a different football rankings that we are calling the Super 7’s. We have 7 members of our crew voting for the top 7 teams in the three classes. Each vote is worth a point total and our Delaware Live super 7’s will be ... Read More
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Comments / 0