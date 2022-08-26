Read full article on original website
Related
Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of two state-of-the-art printers used in laboratories to identify and track tissue samples. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers are designed for anatomical pathology laboratories to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency. The printers are manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Europe, BV, which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005006/en/ Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
Ndustrial Expands Energy Platform into Recycling Vertical Market
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Ndustrial, the only production-first Energy Intensity company, today announced it is expanding its market reach to serve the recycling market and has already enabled Genan to save hundreds of thousands in energy costs by automating their response to electricity price spikes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005125/en/ Electricity Price Spikes Impact Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)
Microsoft's Down 21%: Is Now the Best Time to Buy?
The company's gaming division could send its shares skyrocketing.
Comments / 0