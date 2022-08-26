ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas ban that limits 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is pending appeal

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A federal court in Fort Worth struck down a Texas ban that limited adults under 21 years old from carrying handguns.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman ruled on Thursday that the ban is unconstitutional.

Pittman said the restriction is inconsistent with the Second Amendment and U.S. history.

According to our partners at the Texas Tribune, two plaintiffs, who fall within that 18 to 20-year-old age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc, which is a gun rights nonprofit, are the ones that filed the lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.

The decision comes just three months after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

After Uvalde, ABC13 looked into how often guns are found on school campuses.

According to the TEA, before the pandemic, the problem grew fast, rising from 123 students disciplined for bringing guns to Texas schools in 2011 to 222 in 2019, nearly doubling in seven years.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement on this latest ruling.

"The State of Texas has not changed a single law since Uvalde. Now, just as young students are returning to school, high school seniors who are just turning 18 can openly carry a handgun? Making gun access with no background checks or training is making it harder to keep our city safe."

The order is not going into effect right away. The state has 30 days to appeal.

Comments / 7

Daniel Mendoza
5d ago

If your a good citizen old enough to die for you country then you should be old enough to be able to protect yourself.

James B
5d ago

and drink a beer....I remember back when I was going to USMC right after high school...18 yo...I could be responsible for a 5000$ weapon, but back home, buying a Colt 45 was out of the question. Then, while away in 86 or 87....they upped the beer drinking age to 21. Thank God for outlaw friends that were older. Funny thing, when I would return to base after leave, I could hold some of the worlds most deadly artillery, & drink all I wanted. NOT at the same time obviously, but I'm sure it was done.

