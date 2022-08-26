Chapter 30- Part 2

It is the early 1900’s and there continues to be much contention over the playing of an organ and the singing of hymns in the church. I laugh as human nature hasn’t changed. Today people complain concerning the singing of the old hymns and the new contemporary music. Maybe we should walk in the wisdom of little Lena’s father who stated, “Whatever the presence of the Holy Spirit rests on that is what we should do.”

During this time, a poem entitled “The New Church Organ” by Will Carleton, was published in the old Covenanter paper “Christian Nation” that was still in every ex-Covenanter home.

I heard the poem so often that I practically memorized it, for at every public gathering where the opportunity presented itself, someone was sure to declaim it. Long after this struggle passed, I heard it at “Eighth Grade Boxwell” commencement and other occasions. It was then resurrected just for recalling old times, I suppose. It is plain by the poem that there were hymn singing churches opposed to the organ also. Here is the poem that will bring back memories of those days to many.

“They’ve got a brand-new organ, Sue,

For all their fuss and search;

They’ve done just what they said they’d do

And fetched it into church.

They’ve hoisted up the new machine

In everybody’s sight.

They’ve got a chorister and choir

Agin my voice and vote;

For it was never my desire

To praise the Lord by note!

I’ve been a sister good and true

For five and thirty years;

I’ve done what seemed my part to do

And prayed my duty clear;

I’ve sung my hymns both slow and quick

Just as the preacher read;

And twice when Deacon Tubbs was sick,

I took the fork and led!

And now their bold new-fangled ways

Is comin’ all about;

And I, right in my latter days,

Am fairly crowded out!

Today the preacher, good old dear,

With tears in all his eyes,

Read —- I can read my title clear

To mansions in the skies.

I ‘spose I always will;

It somehow gratified my whim,

In good old Ortonville.

But when that choir got up to sing

I couldn’t catch a word;

They sang the most doggonest thing

A body ever heard!

Some worldly chaps were standing near,

And when I see them grin,

I bid farewell to every fear

And boldly waded in.

I thought I’d chase their tune along,

And tried with all my might;

But though my voice is good and strong,

I couldn’t steer it right;

When they were high then I was low,

And also, contrawise;

And I too fast or they too slow,

To “Mansions in the skies.”

And after every verse, you know,

They played a little tune;

I didn’t understand, and so

I started in too soon.

I pitched it pretty middlin high

I fetched a lusty tone,

But oh, Alas! I found that I

Was singin’ there alone!

They laughed a little, I am told,

But I had done my best;

And not a wave of trouble rolled

Across my peaceful breast.

And Sister Brown —- I could but look ——

She sits right in front of me;

She never was no singin’ book,

An’ never want to be;

But then she could, she said;

She understood the time right through,

And kept it with her head;

But when she tried this morning, Oh!

I had to laugh or cough,

It kept her head a–bobbin’ so,

It e’en a’most came off!

And Deacon Tubbs —- he broke all down,

As one might well suppose —-

He took one look at Sister Brown

And meekly scratched his nose.

He looked his hymn book through and through

And laid it on the seat;

And then a pensive sigh he drew,

And looked completely beat.

And when they took another bout

He didn’t even rise;

But drew his red bandana out,

And wiped his weeping eyes.

I’ve been a sister good and true,

For five and thirty years;

I’ve done what seemed my part to do,

And prayed my duty clear;

But death will stop my voice, I know

For he is on my track,

And some day I to church will go,

And never more come back,

And when the folks get up to sing —-

When e’er that time shall be —-

I do not want a patent thing

A squealing over me!”

This poem of the defense came eventually to be just a good-natured way of having the last word in a lost cause