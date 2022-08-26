Read full article on original website
Four new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Fulton Co.
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 391.7 to 446.3 as of Thursday....
Swanton Council moving forward with DORA
Swanton Village Council last week took another step toward the formation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the downtown area. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.
Fulton County Fair kicks off Friday
Full animal barns, rows of agricultural displays, area merchants, a bustling midway, tantalizing fair food, and the sights and sound of tractors, derbies, and music will welcome Fairgoers to the 165th Fulton County Fair. Set to run Friday through Thursday, Sept. 8, the Fair marks the end of summer for...
New members, positions on Fair Board
The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year. Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President. Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon,...
Fair offers entertainment for all ages
The Fulton County Fair is nearly here. It kicks off on Friday and runs through Thursday, Sept. 8. There is much to look forward to at the 2022 Fair, from rides to fair food and plenty of free entertainment for all ages. The Fire Fighter show will be back again this year in the Park Area by the Biddle Building from Sept. 3-6.
Allen, 38 Special among musical acts
Nothing says summer in Northwest Ohio like the Fulton County Fair. The 2022 Fulton County Fair begins Friday and runs through next Thurdsay. The Fulton County Fair is known for its delicious fair food, agricultural and livestock competitions, arts and crafts, and a midway packed with games and rides. “We are proud of how true we have stayed to our agricultural roots here in Fulton County, and it is part of what keeps us one of the top County Fairs in Ohio,” Fair Board President Ron Rice said.
Dogs, Streaks play to tie in NWOAL opener
A pair of teams with aspirations of a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title came out and played to a draw in the league opener, as Archbold and Swanton finished in a 2-2 tie in a girls soccer contest played in Swanton Thursday. It was the first non-loss for the Bulldogs...
Defense paces Vikings in 41-7 win
In a courtroom at the end of a trial, when closing arguments are finished, the Defense Attorney always states, “the defense rests.”. Friday night Evergreen’s defense was far from at rest as the Vikings wreaked havoc and created chaos, allowing a minus 6 yards on the ground and scoring three consecutive Viking touchdowns in a 41-7 crushing over the Montpelier Locomotives.
