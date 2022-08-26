Nothing says summer in Northwest Ohio like the Fulton County Fair. The 2022 Fulton County Fair begins Friday and runs through next Thurdsay. The Fulton County Fair is known for its delicious fair food, agricultural and livestock competitions, arts and crafts, and a midway packed with games and rides. “We are proud of how true we have stayed to our agricultural roots here in Fulton County, and it is part of what keeps us one of the top County Fairs in Ohio,” Fair Board President Ron Rice said.

