Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
Moosehead Lake Region fishing report
The drought conditions were washed away this month in the Moosehead Lake area. We received a cool four inches of rain during the second week of August. That really bumped up lake elevations and produced some high flows in our streams and rivers. It’s welcome news for our trout ponds and streams. It should also help with the September flows for our river fisheries for salmon and brook trout.
observer-me.com
Deer yard protection: SAM leads the charge
August 23 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, David Trahan, the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine (SAM), was the guest speaker at a Deer Yard Forum hosted by some Bangor area state Republican legislative candidates. Gerry Lavigne, a retired state deer biologist and wildlife consultant for...
observer-me.com
Miss Maple trio crowned at 135th Piscataquis Valley Fair
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Three girls will reign as Miss Maple in three respective age groups for the next year after being crowned during the seventh annual Miss Maple Pageant on Saturday morning, Aug. 27, at the 135th Piscataquis Valley Fair. Charlotte Reynolds, 6, who is about to start first grade...
observer-me.com
People who oppose bear baiting have no idea what they’re talking about
When it comes to hunting in Maine, no topic breeds more division between not only hunters and non-hunters but also within the hunting community itself than whether we should be able to hunt bears over bait. Strong opinions lead to steadfast holds on the matter. Passionate controversy rarely diffuses itself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
observer-me.com
Penquis Valley, SeDoMoCha among outdoor learning grant recipients
The shift to outdoor learning during the pandemic has offered schools the opportunity to reimagine their classrooms and the lessons they teach. The Maine Environmental Education Association strove to support this opportunity by distributing close to $200,000 this school year, funding 160 schools across the state, in all 16 counties. Teachers are using these funds to teach students about the natural world, provide them with skills that enable their independence, and ensure more time outside.
observer-me.com
Dover Low Vision Group meets Friday
DOVER-FOXCROFT – The Dover Low Vision group will be meeting at The Central Hall Commons, 152 East Main Street, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. Do you have Macular Degeneration or Diabetic Eye Disease? Or other eye disorders? Our topic of discussion will be,planning for the future. Looking...
observer-me.com
Makowski receives MaineCF leadership scholarship
Four students attending schools within the University of Maine System have received the 2022 Chet Jordan Leadership Awards, which are given annually to emerging leaders with the ability to turn a vision into reality and engage others to make lasting impacts on their community. First-time recipient Jasper Makowski of Dover-Foxcroft...
observer-me.com
Stand with Sam
After COVID, we need good news. Fortunately, in this midterm election, there is a new face and philosophy on the political scene. Sam Hunkler, a true independent, is on the ballot for governor of Maine. Sam is no puppet manipulated by party strings but rather a man who thinks for himself while caring deeply about others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
observer-me.com
Meal applications for SeDoMoCha students
School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit applications are available for families with students enrolled in SeDoMoCha Elementary & Middle School which is participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meals will be provided to enrolled students at no charge in Maine public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program due to State of Maine Legislation.
Comments / 0