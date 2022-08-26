The drought conditions were washed away this month in the Moosehead Lake area. We received a cool four inches of rain during the second week of August. That really bumped up lake elevations and produced some high flows in our streams and rivers. It’s welcome news for our trout ponds and streams. It should also help with the September flows for our river fisheries for salmon and brook trout.

