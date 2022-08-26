ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News

RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vaughn Powell Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Vaughn Powell, 67, of Kenosha passed away on August 17, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Heaven has received a wonderful man. Vaughn was definitely one of the good ones. He was always “family first” and above everything else in life he was the heart and soul of this family. He will always be loved and greatly missed.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Suzanne Schatzman Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI

RACINE – Suzanne M. Schatzman, 82, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ascension All Saints. Sue is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene; her children: Troy (Angie)Schatzman, Raymond (Claire)Schatzman and Audra Wozny; her grandchildren: Casandra Schatzman, Alison Schatzman, Breanne Schatzman, Lucas Schatzman, Draven Wozny, Autumn Wozny; a great granddaughter, Kaila Wagner; her siblings: Jim (Judy)Zagar, Gary (Donna) Zagar, Sherry Gottfredsen and her dear friend, Ruthie Bartelt.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Milwaukee, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Heidi Schwedler Obituary (1961 – 2022) – Racine, WI

On July 21, 2022, with family and friends by her side, Heidi passed from earth life to eternal life with our God and Lord Jesus Christ. Heidi was born March 23, 1961 to Donald F. Luedtke, Sr. and Charlotte Kloc (Luedtke, Foreman). She attended Yorkville Graduated School and graduated from Union High, Union Grove, WI. Heidi was a dedicated Christian and worked as a Homemaker and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. On December 20th, 1986 she married her soulmate and love of her life, John Schwedler, Jr., in the Schwedler family farmhouse. She loved shooting, fishing, crocheting, beading and making beautiful jewelry.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy

MILWAUKEE – If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquette University#Boys Tennis#Bucks#Wisconsin Badgers
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene

A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County.The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers.He was not conscious or breathing well. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators learned the skydiver was conducting test runs for the national championship competition taking place this week. It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing, the sheriff’s office said.Fellow skydivers who also witnessed what happened said his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers who witnessed the accident believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a “hard landing” into the water.The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Watch now: Racine second-grade teacher remixes Lizzo for her back-to-school TikTok song | A+

RACINE — Monique McKnight walked in the Racine 4th Fest parade and kept hearing “About Damn Time” by Lizzo over and over. McKnight was supporting her daughter’s dance group, and they performed to the song several times. McKnight didn’t think about the tune again until a couple weeks ago when she wanted to write a back-to-school version of it.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community Newsletter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties | Faith & Community

“Children are our future” is a phrase that gets tossed around lightly. If we believe this, there are opportunities to come alongside the youth in our community as a mentor providing valuable support to encourage and guide them to become the best versions of themselves. Some youth lack a support system and require additional adults who are positive role models to mentor them during this critical time of development. Mentorship establishes belonging. Think about the mentors in your life. What made them a good mentor? Those relationships are either organic or found through a community-based mentor program.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County family that started fund for future victims of house fires holds benefit | Local News

BRISTOL — One local family is working to help ensure future victims of house fires get the emergency support they need. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Bristol Historical Society, 8323 198th Ave., about eight miles directly south of Union Grove.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports Aug 17-23

The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, there were 367 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 108 traffic contacts, including 7 accidents and 5 arrests for OWIs. Of the 5 OWIs, 4 of the arrests were 1st offenses and one was a second offense. One of the 7 traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for OWI-1st offense, too, per the department.
CALEDONIA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha | Weather

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecast. Tomorrow’s conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn’t been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow’s UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued – West of the I

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area of ​​Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County. The storm the NWS is tracking is moving west at about 55 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail have been associated with this storm. Says the...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy