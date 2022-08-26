Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
Vaughn Powell Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Vaughn Powell, 67, of Kenosha passed away on August 17, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Heaven has received a wonderful man. Vaughn was definitely one of the good ones. He was always “family first” and above everything else in life he was the heart and soul of this family. He will always be loved and greatly missed.
Suzanne Schatzman Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
RACINE – Suzanne M. Schatzman, 82, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ascension All Saints. Sue is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene; her children: Troy (Angie)Schatzman, Raymond (Claire)Schatzman and Audra Wozny; her grandchildren: Casandra Schatzman, Alison Schatzman, Breanne Schatzman, Lucas Schatzman, Draven Wozny, Autumn Wozny; a great granddaughter, Kaila Wagner; her siblings: Jim (Judy)Zagar, Gary (Donna) Zagar, Sherry Gottfredsen and her dear friend, Ruthie Bartelt.
Heidi Schwedler Obituary (1961 – 2022) – Racine, WI
On July 21, 2022, with family and friends by her side, Heidi passed from earth life to eternal life with our God and Lord Jesus Christ. Heidi was born March 23, 1961 to Donald F. Luedtke, Sr. and Charlotte Kloc (Luedtke, Foreman). She attended Yorkville Graduated School and graduated from Union High, Union Grove, WI. Heidi was a dedicated Christian and worked as a Homemaker and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. On December 20th, 1986 she married her soulmate and love of her life, John Schwedler, Jr., in the Schwedler family farmhouse. She loved shooting, fishing, crocheting, beading and making beautiful jewelry.
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
Kenosha allies rallied around Jewish community, said Rabbi Dena Feingold, after man caught for delivering antisemitic fliers
A 56-year-old man got much more than he likely bargained for when, according to police, he decided to drop leaflets containing anti-Semitic speech on several occasions in Kenosha over the last eight months. In addition to getting slapped with 23 tickets for littering, which could cost him $4,300, the man...
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE – If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed...
Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene
A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County.The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers.He was not conscious or breathing well. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators learned the skydiver was conducting test runs for the national championship competition taking place this week. It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing, the sheriff’s office said.Fellow skydivers who also witnessed what happened said his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers who witnessed the accident believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a “hard landing” into the water.The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Watch now: Racine second-grade teacher remixes Lizzo for her back-to-school TikTok song | A+
RACINE — Monique McKnight walked in the Racine 4th Fest parade and kept hearing “About Damn Time” by Lizzo over and over. McKnight was supporting her daughter’s dance group, and they performed to the song several times. McKnight didn’t think about the tune again until a couple weeks ago when she wanted to write a back-to-school version of it.
Community Newsletter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties | Faith & Community
“Children are our future” is a phrase that gets tossed around lightly. If we believe this, there are opportunities to come alongside the youth in our community as a mentor providing valuable support to encourage and guide them to become the best versions of themselves. Some youth lack a support system and require additional adults who are positive role models to mentor them during this critical time of development. Mentorship establishes belonging. Think about the mentors in your life. What made them a good mentor? Those relationships are either organic or found through a community-based mentor program.
100+ Women Who Care Kenosha awards funds to Kenosha County Food Bank | Local News
A local volunteer organization, 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, which is focused on collective impact through local philanthropy, has announced it broke its attendance record during its recent successful gathering which resulted in a large donation to the Kenosha County Food Bank. The group held its second quarterly meeting of...
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County family that started fund for future victims of house fires holds benefit | Local News
BRISTOL — One local family is working to help ensure future victims of house fires get the emergency support they need. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Bristol Historical Society, 8323 198th Ave., about eight miles directly south of Union Grove.
High school football: 3 things we learned Friday night from Kenosha County teams | Opinion
Don’t let its record fool you, please. The Shoreland Lutheran football team (0-2) is not that bad. The Pacers fell again in nonconference action Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington at Catholic Central High School, 24-10, but the score was much closer than the score indicated. Mike...
Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports Aug 17-23
The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, there were 367 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 108 traffic contacts, including 7 accidents and 5 arrests for OWIs. Of the 5 OWIs, 4 of the arrests were 1st offenses and one was a second offense. One of the 7 traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for OWI-1st offense, too, per the department.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha | Weather
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecast. Tomorrow’s conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn’t been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow’s UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued – West of the I
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County. The storm the NWS is tracking is moving west at about 55 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail have been associated with this storm. Says the...
