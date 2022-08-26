Read full article on original website
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
The Boss’ Daughter: Two Time WWE Champion Ordered To Avoid Stephanie McMahon
The legend continues. Wrestling has a strange history as people can remember what took place in front of the camera, but then there is an entirely different world backstage. The line between reality and fantasy can be difficult to discern at times, leading to all kinds of stories taking on lives of their own. That was the case with two prominent names, and now someone else has something to say about it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: That’s A Wrap: AEW Star Set For Return After Long Absence
He would be welcomed back. There are a lot of talented stars in AEW, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. With so many wrestlers, it takes someone extra special to stand out and that is the case with a few members of the roster. Some of those wrestlers will occasionally take some time away from television for one reason or another, but now one of them is on the way back.
Him Again? Controversial Star Wants Back In WWE
I’m not sure how welcome back he would be. There have been all kinds of wrestlers in WWE over the years and some of them have developed quite the legacy for themselves. That being said, not all of those legacies have been positive as several wrestlers have left WWE under not the greatest of circumstances. Now one of them is trying to get back into the company.
It’s Set: WWE Announces New Grudge Match For Clash At The Castle
They have to do this somewhere. We are less than a week away from WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. WWE will be presenting Clash At The Castle on Saturday from Cardiff, Wales and the card is going to need to be stacked to make the show work as well as possible. That was clear this week as a huge grudge match was officially added.
Two In One: WWE Gauges Fan Interest In Touring Performance Centers
If you build it, they will come? WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world but they have all kinds of other things going on in addition to just wrestling. Some of those things are directly related to wrestling but WWE has tried their hands at all kinds of other things over the years. Now they might be trying something else, even if it sounds like a bit of an odd idea.
Ouch: Matt Hardy BLASTS Fans Over Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks
You might want to try another method. AEW has a very unique roster as there are all kinds of stars up and down the lineup. You can see all kinds of stars on the show, many of whom get all kinds of ring time on a regular basis. The top stars in AEW are among the biggest names in the world and one of the company’s veterans has some rather strong feelings about their abilities.
It’s Her Call: One Person’s Decision Likely Kept WWE As TV-PG
She isn’t a fan. There are several WWE television shows that air every week and that can make for quite the rigid schedule. With so much television time to fill, WWE has to come up with some different ways to draw fans’ interest. That can require some changes from time to time, but one powerful WWE name has cut off a potentially game changing move for WWE TV.
NXT UK Results – August 25, 2022
The slow march to the end continues as we are at the next to last show in NXT UK’s history. With two shows left and the semifinals/finals of the United Kingdom Title tournament to go, you know what is going to be the focal point this time. I’m going to be a bit disappointed that the rest of the stories aren’t likely to be tied up but WWE doesn’t seem to mind. Let’s get to it.
They’re In Charge: Warner Brothers Discovery Request Changes To AEW TV
They’re the bosses. AEW has come a long way in its short history and a lot of that is thanks to its lucrative television deals. The company airs its television shows on TBS and TNT, putting it on some of the strongest cable options around. That means AEW is likely going to be willing to do whatever the corporate bosses want, and now they have a suggestion about a change.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
Hope Spot: Local Advertisement Suggests WWE Returns Star’s Name
Oh yeah, him. The right name is one of the most important things a wrestler can have. Going by the wrong or even a bad name can ruin a wrestler’s career and it can take a few tries to get it right. One of the weirdest things to see is a wrestler go from a good name to a bad one, but that does happen fairly often. Now though, we might be seeing the return of a good name.
Top Guys Are Out: FTR Gets Weird News About Major AEW Project
I would hope they make it. AEW has been ambitious since its inception and there is nothing to suggest that it will be changing anytime soon. The company has several projects going on at the same time and that opens up several different doors. This includes some things that are not even directly related to wrestling, but now two prominent names are not going to be present in one of those projects.
KB’s Review: A New Hope
I’ve been watching WWE for a long time and over those decades (gulp), there have been some highs and lows. Some WWE programming has been among the best television that wrestling has ever produced. You know the wrestlers, the catchphrases, the matches and the moments that I’m talking about and there are a lot more of them than some critics would like to believe. Those moments are a big part of why I am still a fan to this day, but I would be lying if I said they were still happening as often as they did at different points in the past.
Addition By Subtraction: WWE Locker Room Changes Since Vince McMahon’s Retirement
The domino effect. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE in recent months and it all stems from Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from the company. That is the kind of change that a lot of people have been waiting on for a long time and the question was how things would fall out. Now we know what some of the most important people in the company have been thinking.
Go Their Own Ways: WWE Tag Team Teases Split On SmackDown
They’re having problems. The WWE women’s division has come a long way in the last several years, reaching heights that would have seemed impossible only a decade ago. This has included main eventing pay per views and multiple championships. WWE is currently working to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions but one team might not be around much longer.
