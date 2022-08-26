Read full article on original website
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
