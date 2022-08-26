ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 killed, another injured after gunfire rings out near filming location in downtown LA

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that broke out near a filming location in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said security working the film shoot near 7th Street and Mateo Street heard gunshots and called police. The shooting was not related to the film shoot itself.

"It was not part of the movie. I was just chilling in the car watching them film a movie and real shooting was happening," said a man who heard the shots.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Thursday and found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by a nearby warehouse on Bay Street. The victim, only described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was shot in the leg and managed to take himself to the hospital, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine if the man who took himself to the hospital is connected to the deadly shooting. Police are expected to be at the scene for hours as they investigate and collect security video from all the cameras in the area.

Authorities said the shooter was a man who fled the scene.

