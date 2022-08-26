Donna police homicide investigators are looking for suspects and a motive in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in a parking lot near a local business. Police were called to the 1000 block of West Business 83 at around 9 Saturday morning by an employee of the business who first saw the woman’s body. She’s been identified as 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon.

