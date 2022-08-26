Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Homicide Investigation Begun After Pharr Woman Found Dead In Donna
Donna police homicide investigators are looking for suspects and a motive in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in a parking lot near a local business. Police were called to the 1000 block of West Business 83 at around 9 Saturday morning by an employee of the business who first saw the woman’s body. She’s been identified as 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon.
BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer. Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup […]
KRGV
Police execute search warrant in Pharr in connection with Donna homicide investigation, police say
Pharr police on Sunday assisted Donna police in executing a search warrant in reference to a homicide, according to Pharr police. The search warrant was executed Sunday afternoon at a home in Pharr near Villegas Avenue and Fir Street. Pharr's deputy police chief says Donna police had a search warrant...
KRGV
DPS: 10-year-old boy dies after ATV crash north of Palmview
A 10-year-old boy died after an ATV crash north of Palmview Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at approximately 12:11 a.m on Abram Road north of Olympus St. north of Palmview. DPS says two male occupants on the ATV...
5 arrested, driver wanted after car chase, DPS says
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people are in custody after a car chase that occurred in Palmview and ended near Mission. Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the attempted smuggling chase happened Monday morning, beginning near 83 and Goodwin and ended on Mile 12 and Western Road. The suspects were in a blue Ford F-150. […]
BPD: Man arrested for stalking woman at Wal-Mart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman after she rejected his advances. On Aug. 10 Arturo Garza, 51, was at the Wal-Mart located at 2721 Boca Chica to make contact with a woman, police say. Garza is accused of continuously harassing and attempting to make contact with this […]
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
Doctor stresses car safety after boy dies in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock […]
Rio Grande City student apprehended after social media threat to bring a firearm to campus
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District student was apprehended this morning after allegedly making threats on social media to bring a firearm to campus. At 2 a.m. a concerned parent notified Grulla High School administration about a social media post stating that a firearm would be brought […]
KRGV
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. No injuries have been reported, police said.
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
News Channel 25
South Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car parked outside school
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy was declared dead after being found unconscious in a hot car parked at a La Joya ISD elementary school. On Thursday around 4:05 p.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies arrived at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on request by the La Joya ISD police. Police told the deputies the unnamed boy was found in a car of a staff member 'unconscious and not breathing,' according to officials. EMS arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene despite CPR attempts.
KRGV
Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
Murder victim’s body dumped near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary
MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
kurv.com
Los Fresnos Man Convicted On Numerous Animal Cruelty Charges
A Los Fresnos man who claimed to be operating a rescue shelter for dogs has been found guilty of animal cruelty. A Cameron County jury Friday found Steven Woodington guilty of 19 counts of animal cruelty. The verdict comes almost three years after Woodington was arrested. Cameron County Animal Control...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School
A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
KRGV
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito. Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. Police...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
