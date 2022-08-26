Fire Destroys Apartment Complex in Breaux Bridge [VIDEO]

Keith Baudin

A large fire destroyed an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Breaux Bridge, and now several families are looking for a new home.

According to KLFY-TV , the fire may have started after someone left a pot on the stove.

Initial reports say that everyone in the apartment complex made it out safely.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation and we will continue to follow the story.

Those who were displaced by the fire did receive assistance from the American Red Cross, who was on the scene as firefighters battled the blaze.

Here are a few videos posted on social media that show how intense the inferno was in Breaux Bridge Thursday afternoon.