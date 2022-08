NORFOLK, VA – The Downtown Norfolk Council (DNC) and City of Norfolk announced today a new program aimed at bolstering the city's nighttime economy by developing improved relationships among Norfolk's businesses, municipal agencies, and community to improve safety and collaborative problem-solving. DNC has partnered with the City of Norfolk and Safe Night LLC to implement an initiative that will develop a unified municipal nightlife strategy, improve business operation standards, and enhance economic viability.

