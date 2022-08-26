ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Culinary Challenge returns to raise funds

The Grilled From the Bench team consisted of (l-r) Macomb County 41B District Court Magistrate James McGrail, Macomb County 38th District Court Judge Kathleen G. Galen, Michael Colasanti, Alexis Brown, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, Gloria McMillen, Lewis Magnuson, Jasmyn Hester, Christin Dubarry, Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Kristina Robinson Garrett and Anica Letica, Brianna Hines, Sydney Gebara, Brittney Crego and Kyle Seymour.
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
IT Law Section conducts annual seminar online

The Information Technology Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct its "15th Annual IT Law Seminar" online Thursday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The annual IT Law Section and Council meetings will include the election of new 2022 -2022 Council Members and...
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed last week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place...
