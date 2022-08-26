Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Prevention of human trafficking examined in MJI webinar, September 12
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on "Working Together as Partners of Excellence for Better Identification and Prevention of Human Trafficking" Monday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The prevalence of human trafficking has reached alarming levels in the...
legalnews.com
'Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing' focus of CDAM webinar, September 22
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present a webinar on "Important Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing" Thursday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will be Stephanie Farkas, litigation support counsel with the Michigan Appellate Assigned Counsel System (MAACS). Farkas received her...
legalnews.com
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed last week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place...
legalnews.com
Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
legalnews.com
ABA president volunteers at Texas immigration project
ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross (fifth from left) with fellow volunteers and staff in Texas, including former ABA President Bob Carlson (left). American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross spent most of her first full week in office volunteering to help asylum seekers who are escaping violence in their home countries and trying to find protection in the United States.
legalnews.com
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
legalnews.com
Nessel advocates to cut energy rate increase by more than half
The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Consumers Energy filed its application...
Comments / 0