ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Prevention of human trafficking examined in MJI webinar, September 12

The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on "Working Together as Partners of Excellence for Better Identification and Prevention of Human Trafficking" Monday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The prevalence of human trafficking has reached alarming levels in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

'Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing' focus of CDAM webinar, September 22

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present a webinar on "Important Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing" Thursday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will be Stephanie Farkas, litigation support counsel with the Michigan Appellate Assigned Counsel System (MAACS). Farkas received her...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed last week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
legalnews.com

ABA president volunteers at Texas immigration project

ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross (fifth from left) with fellow volunteers and staff in Texas, including former ABA President Bob Carlson (left). American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross spent most of her first full week in office volunteering to help asylum seekers who are escaping violence in their home countries and trying to find protection in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
legalnews.com

Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Nessel advocates to cut energy rate increase by more than half

The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Consumers Energy filed its application...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy