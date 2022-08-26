Read full article on original website
A general synthesis of single atom catalysts with controllable atomic and mesoporous structures
The control of single metal atomic sites has been extensively studied in the field of single atom catalysts. By contrast, the precise control of the mesoporous structure in the matrix material, which directly correlates with mass diffusions and may play a dominant role in delivering industrially relevant reaction rates, has been overlooked. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of a single atom catalyst with control of the atomic structure of the single atomic site as well as the mesoporous structure of the carbon support for optimized catalytic performance. Various combinations of metal centres (Ni, Co, Mn, Zn, Cu, Sc and Fe) and mass diffusion channels in two dimensions and three dimensions were achieved. Using CO2 reduction to CO as an example, our Ni single atom catalyst with three-dimensional diffusion channels delivered a practical current of 350"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 while maintaining a 93% CO Faradaic efficiency, representing a sixfold improvement in turnover frequency compared to two-dimensional counterparts.
Identifying cell receptors for the nanoparticle protein corona using genome screens
Nanotechnology provides platforms to deliver medical agents to specific cells. However, the nanoparticle's surface becomes covered with serum proteins in the blood after administration despite engineering efforts to protect it with targeting or blocking molecules. Here, we developed a strategy to identify the main interactions between nanoparticle-adsorbed proteins and a cell by integrating mass spectrometry with pooled genome screens and Search Tool for the Retrieval of Interacting Genes analysis. We found that the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor was responsible for approximately 75% of serum-coated gold nanoparticle uptake in U-87 MG cells. Apolipoprotein B and complement C8 proteins on the nanoparticle mediated uptake through the LDL receptor. In vivo, nanoparticle accumulation correlated with LDL receptor expression in the organs of mice. A detailed understanding of how adsorbed serum proteins bind to cell receptors will lay the groundwork for controlling the delivery of nanoparticles at the molecular level to diseased tissues for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.
Augmenting apoptosis-mediated anticancer activity of lactoperoxidase and lactoferrin by nanocombination with copper and iron hybrid nanometals
There is an urgent need in the medicinal fields to discover biocompatible nanoformulations with low cytotoxicity, which provide new strategies for promising therapies for several types of tumors. Bovine lactoperoxidase (LP) and lactoferrin (LF) have recently attracted attention in medicine for their antitumor activities with recognized safety pattern. Both LP and LF are suitable proteins to be coated or adsorbed to Cu and Fe nanometals for developing stable nanoformulations that boost immunity and strong anticancer effects. New nanometals of Cu and Fe NPs embedded in LP and LF forming novel nanocombinations of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs had a spherical shape with an average nanosize of about 21Â nm. The combination of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs significantly exhibited the highest growth inhibitory efficacy, in terms of effectively lowering the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values, against Caco-2, HepG2 and MCF7 cells comparing to nanometals, LP, LF and individual nanoproteins (LP-CNPs or LF-FNPs). The highest apoptotic effect of this nanocombination (LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs) was confirmed by the highest percentages of annexin-stained apoptotic cells and G0 population with the strongest alteration in the expression of two well-characterized apoptosis guards (p53 and Bcl-2) and the maximum suppression in the proliferation marker (Ki-67). Also, the in silico analysis predicted that LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK, p53 activator) activity and inhibited cancer migration-related proteases (cathepsin B and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9). Our results offer for the first time that these novel nanocombinations of LP and LF were superior in their selectivity and apoptosis-mediating anticancer activity to Cu and Fe nanometals as well as the free form of these proteins or their individual nanoforms.
Localized efficacy of environmental RNAi in Tetranychus urticae
Environmental RNAi has been developed as a tool for reverse genetics studies and is an emerging pest control strategy. The ability of environmental RNAi to efficiently down-regulate the expression of endogenous gene targets assumes efficient uptake of dsRNA and its processing. In addition, its efficiency can be augmented by the systemic spread of RNAi signals. Environmental RNAi is now a well-established tool for the manipulation of gene expression in the chelicerate acari, including the two-spotted spider mite, Tetranychus urticae. Here, we focused on eight single and ubiquitously-expressed genes encoding proteins with essential cellular functions. Application of dsRNAs that specifically target these genes led to whole mite body phenotypes-dark or spotless. These phenotypes were associated with a significant reduction of target gene expression, ranging from 20 to 50%, when assessed at the whole mite level. Histological analysis of mites treated with orally-delivered dsRNAs was used to investigate the spatial range of the effectiveness ofÂ environmental RNAi. Although macroscopic changes led to two groups of body phenotypes, silencing of target genes was associated with the distinct cellular phenotypes. We show that regardless of the target gene tested, cells that displayed histological changes were those that are in direct contact with the dsRNA-containing gut lumen, suggesting that the greatest efficiency of the orally-delivered dsRNAs is localized to gut tissues in T. urticae.
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Zero-field superconducting diode effect in small-twist-angle trilayer graphene
The critical current of a superconductor can be different for opposite directions of current flow when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are broken. Such non-reciprocal behaviour creates a superconducting diode and has recently been experimentally demonstrated by breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by the construction of a magnetic tunnel junction. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect that is present at zero external magnetic field in mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene. Such non-reciprocal behaviour, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence of the microscopic coexistence between superconductivity and time-reversal symmetry breaking. In addition to the magnetic-field trainability, we show that the zero-field diode effect can be controlled by varying the carrier density or twist angle. A natural interpretation for the origin of the intrinsic diode effect is an imbalance in the valley occupation of the underlying Fermi surface, which probably leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematicity in the superconducting phase.
Osteogenic transdifferentiation of primary human fibroblasts to osteoblast-like cells with human platelet lysate
Inherited bone disorders account for about 10% of documented Mendelian disorders and are associated with high financial burden. Their study requires osteoblasts which play a critical role in regulating the development and maintenance of bone tissue. However, bone tissue is not always available from patients. We developed a highly efficient platelet lysate-based approach to directly transdifferentiate skin-derived human fibroblasts to osteoblast-like cells. We extensively characterized our in vitro model by examining the expression of osteoblast-specific markers during the transdifferentiation process both at the mRNA and protein level. The transdifferentiated osteoblast-like cells showed significantly increased expression of a panel of osteogenic markers. Mineral deposition and ALP activity were also shown, confirming their osteogenic properties. RNA-seq analysis allowed the global study of changes in the transcriptome of the transdifferentiated cells. The transdifferentiated cells clustered separately from the primary fibroblasts with regard to the significantly upregulated genes indicating a distinct transcriptome profile; transdifferentiated osteoblasts also showed significant enrichment in gene expression related to skeletal development and bone mineralization. Our presented in vitro model may potentially contribute to the prospect of studying osteoblast-dependent disorders in patient-derived cells.
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Efficient enumeration-selection computational strategy for adaptive chemistry
Design problems of finding efficient patterns, adaptation of complex molecules to external environments, affinity of molecules to specific targets, dynamic adaptive behavior of chemical systems, reconstruction of 3DÂ structures from diffraction data are examples of difficult to solve optimal design or inverse search problems. Nature inspires evolution strategies to solve design problems that are based on selection of successful adaptations and heritable traits over generations. To exploit this strategy in the creation of new materials, a concept of adaptive chemistry was proposed to provide a route for synthesis of self-adapting molecules that can fit to their environment. We propose a computational method of an efficient exhaustive search exploiting massive parallelization on modern GPUs, which finds a solution for an inverse problem by solving repetitively a direct problem in the mean field approximation. One example is the search for a composition of a copolymer that allows the polymer to translocate through a lipid membrane at a minimal time. Another example is a search of a copolymer sequence that maximizes the polymer load in the micelle defined by the radial core-shell potentials. The length and the composition of the sequence are adjusted to fit into theÂ restricted environment. Hydrogen bonding is another pathway of adaptation to the environment through reversible links. A linear polymer that interacts with water through hydrogen bonds adjusts the position of hydrogen bonds along the chain as a function of the concentration field around monomers. In the last example, branching of the molecules is adjusted to external fields, providing molecules with annealed topology, that can be flexibly changed by changing external conditions. The method can be generalized and applied to a broad spectrum of design problems in chemistry and physics, where adaptive behavior in multi-parameter space in response to environmental conditions lead to non-trivial patterns or molecule architectures and compositions. It can further be combined with machine learning or other optimization techniques to explore more efficiently the parameter space.
Small molecule mediated inhibition of protein cargo recognition by peroxisomal transport receptor PEX5 is toxic to Trypanosoma
Trypanosomiases are life-threatening infections of humans and livestock, and novel effective therapeutic approaches are needed. Trypanosoma compartmentalize glycolysis into specialized organelles termed glycosomes. Most of the trypanosomal glycolytic enzymes harbor a peroxisomal targeting signal-1 (PTS1) which is recognized by the soluble receptor PEX5 to facilitate docking and translocation of the cargo into the glycosomal lumen. Given its pivotal role in the glycosomal protein import, the PEX5"“PTS1 interaction represents a potential target to inhibit import of glycolytic enzymes and thus kill the parasite. We developed a fluorescence polarization (FP)-based assay for monitoring the PEX5"“PTS1 interaction and performed a High Throughput Screening (HTS) campaign to identify small molecule inhibitors of the interaction. Six of the identified hits passed orthogonal selection criteria and were found to inhibit parasite growth in cell culture. Our results validate PEX5 as a target for small molecule inhibitors and provide scaffolds suitable for further pre-clinical development of novel trypanocidal compounds.
Single-cell RNA transcriptomic analysis identifies Creb5 and CD11b-DCs as regulator of asthma exacerbations
Immune responses that result in asthma exacerbation are associated with allergen or viral exposure. Identification of common immune factors will be beneficial for the development of uniformed targeted therapy. We employed a House Dust Mite (HDM) mouse model of asthma and challenged allergic HDM mice with allergens (HDM, cockroach extract (CRE)) or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Purified lung immune cells underwent high-dimensional single-cell RNA deep sequencing (scRNA-seq) to generate an RNA transcriptome. Gene silencing with siRNA was employed to confirm the efficacy of scRNA-seq analysis. scRNA-seq UMAP analysis portrayed an array of cell markers within individual immune clusters. SCENIC R analysis showed an increase in regulon number and activity in CD11b- DC cells. Analysis of conserved regulon factors further identified Creb5 as a shared regulon between the exacerbation groups. Creb5 siRNAs attenuated HDM, CRE or RSV-induced asthma exacerbation. scRNA-seq multidimensional analysis of immune clusters identified gene pathways that were conserved between the exacerbation groups. We propose that these analyses provide a strong framework that could be used to identify specific therapeutic targets in multifaceted pathologies.
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Multi-spectroscopic, thermodynamic, and molecular docking/dynamic approaches for characterization of the binding interaction between calf thymus DNA and palbociclib
Studying the binding interaction between biological macromolecules and small molecules has formed the core of different research aspects. The interaction of palbociclib with calf thymus DNA at simulated physiological conditions (pH 7.4) was studied using different approaches, including spectrophotometry, spectrofluorimetry, FT-IR spectroscopy, viscosity measurements, ionic strength measurements, thermodynamic, molecular dynamic simulation, and docking studies. The obtained findings showed an apparent binding interaction between palbociclib and calf thymus DNA. Groove binding mode was confirmed from the findings of competitive binding studies with ethidium bromide or rhodamine B, UV"“Vis spectrophotometry, and viscosity assessment. The binding constant (Kb) at 298Â K calculated from the Benesi"“Hildebrand equation was found to be 6.42"‰Ã—"‰103Â Mâˆ’1. The enthalpy and entropy changes (âˆ†H0 and âˆ†S0) were âˆ’"‰33.09Â kJÂ molâˆ’1 and 61.78Â JÂ molâˆ’1Â Kâˆ’1, respectively, showing that hydrophobic and hydrogen bonds constitute the primary binding forces. As indicated by the molecular docking results, palbociclib fits into the AT-rich region of the B-DNA minor groove with four base pairs long binding site. The dynamic performance and stability of the formed complex were also evaluated using molecular dynamic simulation studies. The in vitro study of the intermolecular binding interaction of palbociclib with calf thymus DNA could guide future clinical and pharmacological studies for the rational drug scheming with enhanced or more selective activity and greater efficacy.
Antipsychotic-induced weight gain and metabolic effects show diurnal dependence and are reversible with time restricted feeding
Antipsychotic drugs (AP) are highly efficacious treatments for psychiatric disorders but are associated with significant metabolic side-effects. The circadian clock maintains metabolic homeostasis by sustaining daily rhythms in feeding, fasting and hormone regulation but how circadian rhythms interact with AP and its associated metabolic side-effects is not well-known. We hypothesized that time of AP dosing impacts the development of metabolic side-effects. Weight gain and metabolic side-effects were compared in C57Bl/6 mice and humans dosed with APs in either the morning or evening. In mice, AP dosing at the start of the light cycle/rest period (AM) resulted in significant increase in food intake and weight gain compared with equivalent dose before the onset of darkness/active period (PM). Time of AP dosing also impacted circadian gene expression, metabolic hormones and inflammatory pathways and their diurnal expression patterns. We also conducted a retrospective examination of weight and metabolic outcomes in patients who received risperidone (RIS) for the treatment of serious mental illness and observed a significant association between time of dosing and severity of RIS-induced metabolic side-effects. Time restricted feeding (TRF) has been shown in both mouse and some human studies to be an effective therapeutic intervention against obesity and metabolic disease. We demonstrate, for the first time, that TRF is an effective intervention to reduce AP-induced metabolic side effects in mice. These studies identify highly effective and translatable interventions with potential to mitigate AP-induced metabolic side effects.
Ubiquitous enhancement of nematic fluctuations across the phase diagram of iron based superconductors probed by the Nernst effect
The role of nematic fluctuations for unconventional superconductivity has been the subject of intense discussions for many years. In iron-based superconductors, the most established probe for electronic-nematic fluctuations, i.e. the elastoresistivity seems to imply that superconductivity is reinforced by electronic-nematic fluctuations, since the elastoresistivity amplitude peaks at or close to optimal Tc. However, on the over-doped side of the superconducting dome, the diminishing elastoresistivity suggests a negligible importance in the mechanism of superconductivity. Here we introduce the Nernst coefficient as a genuine probe for electronic nematic fluctuations, and we show that the amplitude of the Nernst coefficient tracks the superconducting dome of two prototype families of iron-based superconductors, namely Rh-doped BaFe2As2 and Co-doped LaFeAsO. Our data thus provide fresh evidence that in these systems, nematic fluctuations foster the superconductivity throughout the phase diagram.
Revealing nanostructures in brain tissue via protein decrowding by iterative expansion microscopy
Many crowded biomolecular structures in cells and tissues are inaccessible to labelling antibodies. To understand how proteins within these structures are arranged with nanoscale precision therefore requires that these structures be decrowded before labelling. Here we show that an iterative variant of expansion microscopy (the permeation of cells and tissues by a swellable hydrogel followed by isotropic hydrogel expansion, to allow for enhanced imaging resolution with ordinary microscopes) enables the imaging of nanostructures in expanded yet otherwise intact tissues at a resolution of about 20"‰nm. The method, which we named 'expansion revealing' and validated with DNA-probe-based super-resolution microscopy, involves gel-anchoring reagents and the embedding, expansion and re-embedding of the sample in homogeneous swellable hydrogels. Expansion revealing enabled us to use confocal microscopy to image the alignment of pre-synaptic calcium channels with post-synaptic scaffolding proteins in intact brain circuits, and to uncover periodic amyloid nanoclusters containing ion-channel proteins in brain tissue from a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Expansion revealing will enable the further discovery of previously unseen nanostructures within cells and tissues.
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
