Read full article on original website
Related
wsu.edu
New entomology scholarship honors WSU adjunct professor, alumna Laurel Hansen
A passion for insects and a willingness to implement her research in the field set Laurel Hansen apart in entomology. Now, the Washington State University adjunct professor and alumna’s contributions are being recognized through a new scholarship. The WSU Foundation established “The Laurel Hansen Entomology Fund” this month after...
wsu.edu
WSU receives $1.34 million to continue McNair Scholars Program
Washington State University has been awarded a $1.34 million U.S. Department of Education grant for five years for the McNair Scholars Program, according to Raymond Herrera, who has been director of the program since 2009. This is the sixth consecutive McNair grant awarded to WSU Pullman. As one of eight...
wsu.edu
August 29, 2022 Cooperative work experience program with Washington River Protection Solutions prepares Washington State University Tri-Cities students to be next generation employees
RICHLAND, WA – Washington River Protection Solution’s (WRPS) and Washington State University (WSU) Tri-Cities have partnered to build a diverse workforce by establishing a robust cooperative work experience program (Co-Op Program) that will prepare students to be the next generation employees for WRPS. The collaboration provides both academic and professional opportunities for growth and development while helping selected students build the skills necessary for full-time employment with WRPS post-graduation. As part of the partnership, WRPS donated $250,000 to WSU Tri-Cities to fund program costs.
wsu.edu
Honors College welcomes new course proposals
Washington State University faculty from all disciplines are invited by the Honors College to submit proposals by Nov. 1 for engaging courses to be taught to honors students starting in fall 2023. “This is the first time we have sought new course ideas with a general call to faculty,” said...
Comments / 0