RICHLAND, WA – Washington River Protection Solution’s (WRPS) and Washington State University (WSU) Tri-Cities have partnered to build a diverse workforce by establishing a robust cooperative work experience program (Co-Op Program) that will prepare students to be the next generation employees for WRPS. The collaboration provides both academic and professional opportunities for growth and development while helping selected students build the skills necessary for full-time employment with WRPS post-graduation. As part of the partnership, WRPS donated $250,000 to WSU Tri-Cities to fund program costs.

