dotesports.com
Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest servers ran at a 30-percent lower tick rate than the original Splatoon
A data miner has revealed somewhat disheartening information about the tick rate of the demo server used for Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest last Saturday, Aug. 27. As reported by My Nintendo News, data miner OatmealDome posted a graph showing the tick rate of the World Premiere Splatfest servers versus Splatoon 2’s servers. Tick rate refers to the speed at which information is sent between a client, or each individual Splatoon player in this case, and Nintendo’s servers, which are hosting the game. Tick is measured in hertz, abbreviated as hz. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the more frequently information is updated between the client and the server, resulting in a smoother and more even network experience.
dotesports.com
How to get the nerd glasses crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.04 unleashed a plethora of updates to the game’s crosshair customization system. With the patch, players can fully customize their crosshairs’ colors, shapes, and intricate designs. Options for crosshair customization became practically unlimited with the introduction of the ability to alter horizontal and vertical lines on...
dotesports.com
CS:GO’s Source 2 engine could be coming soon, leaks suggest
Another set of leaks is pointing to Valve’s Source 2 engine possibly coming to CS:GO in the near future. The 1.36.8.4 form of the game, which is reportedly a Source 2 port of CS:GO, was played on the 730 App ID on Steam, which is a regular version of the game that players use, according to a leaker called Aquarius.
dotesports.com
What is Scale Aim Assist with FOV in Warzone?
Aiming with a gaming mouse in Warzone is a self-explanatory process, but it’s a whole different story for players with controllers. Using analog sticks to aim can be more difficult, but that’s where aim assist steps in. The best aim assist settings make it easier for controller players...
dotesports.com
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
dotesports.com
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
dotesports.com
SNK vs. Capcom could make a return in the future due to fan and developer interest
Speculation about a new SNK vs. Capcom game or some kind of classic re-release was rampant at Evo 2022 since both companies collaborated for a special set of promo posters featuring each other’s characters. And now, SNK producer Yauyuki Oda has fanned those flames further by hinting that both SNK and Capcom likely have an interest in bringing the crossover back.
dotesports.com
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
dotesports.com
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
dotesports.com
How to use the new Twitter Circle feature
Sometimes you have to take a good look at your composed tweet and decide that it’s not for everyone on your main account. Normally, these tweets would be sent to an alternate account or just be deleted, but the newly implemented Twitter Circle features now lets you send tweets to a specific audience of followers.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s next update is vaulting the Impostors mode
In the five years it has been around, Fortnite has evolved into a platform for a variety of game modes outside of its battle royale and tower defense roots. But many of these game types will come and go as Fortnite experiments with different limited time modes. And one of the modes that’s been around since at least the start of the year, Impostors, is getting vaulted in tomorrow’s update.
dotesports.com
Riot reveals nerfs for Nami’s Electrocute combo, Renekton’s Q damage, and more for Patch 12.17
For League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 12.17, Riot Games’ lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed the detailed notes for the various nerfs headed to the game. Phroxzon said that the developers are only looking to fine tune some of the champions in next week’s update,...
dotesports.com
How to make a Shuriken Crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world, and with that comes an abundance of players with unique and interesting crosshairs. Despite this, most players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs out there. If you’re interested in straying from the crowd and trying out a reticle that is distinct and rare but still practical, the shuriken crosshair might be exactly what you’re looking for.
dotesports.com
Stunning new combat abilities coming in God of War Ragnarök: Kratos, Atreus elemental upgrades
The prophesied downfall of Kratos is coming to consoles and PC’s in the form of God of War: Ragnarök. The highly-anticipated sequel is due to arrive on Nov. 9, with fans eager to go toe-to-toe with the gods. Kratos and Atreus are back and ready to take down...
dotesports.com
Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod
While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
dotesports.com
Dragalia Lost set to shut down in November
Nintendo’s mobile crossover action RPG, Dragalia Lost, will be shutting down in November 2022. This follows the developer’s notification to players in March where they were told the game will be discontinued at a later date. Now, Nintendo has finalized the date, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 30.
dotesports.com
Here are the full patch notes of Saints Row update 1.04
Developer Volition has now released update 1.04 for the reboot of Saints Row, known as the game’s hotfix #1, where several bugs causing game crashes were addressed. The new update, which is sized around 5GB is now available for download for both the reboot’s PC (via Epic Games Store) and PlayStation versions. One of the main issues that is now being fixed by the hotfix includes the error that causes a crash whenever a player uses the Star Launcher. This occurs when the user does customization with it but is now solved thanks to the hotfix.
