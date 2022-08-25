Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Florence apartment shooting confirmed as murder-suicide; 2 killed identified by coroner
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at the Sedgefield Apartment apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed two people were killed after a shooting incident took place at that apartment complex; Tamika...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
wpde.com
8 years later, Julius 'Juju' Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday. Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool. Details...
Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon County principal
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing Dillon County elementary school principal Wendy Cook was denied bond Monday morning, with prosecutors saying they have video evidence of the killing. Kyle Church, 31, was arrested after authorities found Cook, 54, dead inside a car early on Aug. 21 after being called to […]
Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
Coroner IDs 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment building
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said. It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of […]
WLOS.com
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
wpde.com
Conway couple's 'miracle' triplets born 24 weeks early
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A set of triplets born 24 weeks before their due date now fight for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence. The parents, said they're just happy to finally have children because they've been trying for so long. When first-time mother...
Students aren’t getting enough time to eat lunch, Horry County mom says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jessica Rabon says her daughter Kenzie came home from school with the news that her principal had told her she had to eat her lunch in 15 minutes if she wanted to go outside for recess. “[Kenzie] said ‘well, the principal and assistant principal say that if we don’t learn […]
wpde.com
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by neighbors in the...
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina
Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
MANNER OF DEATH: Man’s 2017 iPhone cable hanging death likely never to be solved
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) – From her recliner, Kathy Hoover spent the past five years researching every word, picture, text, Facebook post – everything her son ever did with his cell phone. She was searching for any clue that might help investigators solve the mysteries surrounding her son’s 2017 death on Franklin Street […]
Man hurt in Conway-area shooting on Saturday, HCPD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man was hurt Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the Conway area, authorities said. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. According to a police report, officers arriving at the scene found the man “in the […]
Georgetown County man gets 25 years for latest in long line of drug crimes
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; […]
