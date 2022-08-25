ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon County principal

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing Dillon County elementary school principal Wendy Cook was denied bond Monday morning, with prosecutors saying they have video evidence of the killing. Kyle Church, 31, was arrested after authorities found Cook, 54, dead inside a car early on Aug. 21 after being called to […]
Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
Coroner IDs 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment building

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said. It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of […]
Conway couple's 'miracle' triplets born 24 weeks early

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A set of triplets born 24 weeks before their due date now fight for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence. The parents, said they're just happy to finally have children because they've been trying for so long. When first-time mother...
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina

Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
Man hurt in Conway-area shooting on Saturday, HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man was hurt Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the Conway area, authorities said. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. According to a police report, officers arriving at the scene found the man “in the […]
Georgetown County man gets 25 years for latest in long line of drug crimes

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; […]
