Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTED AGAIN-33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Autumn container garden workshop set Sept. 10
In partnership with the Delaware Botanic Gardens, the Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford will offer a fall container garden workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. Jan Poli will lead the session. An experienced designer, Poli has been instrumental in creating and maintaining the Folly Garden...
Cape Gazette
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Cape Gazette
Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran
Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
Cape Gazette
Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957
The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE, OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 9-11 and SUNDAY 1-3
Enjoy the Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, lots of storage with 2 closets, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator!
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Real Estate Academy class orientation set Sept. 16
The Delaware Real Estate Academy announced the formation of its first class for 2022, which will kick off Friday, Sept. 16, with a three-hour evening orientation session. Designed to allow prospective real estate agents in Delaware a way of completing all of their pre-licensing coursework over the span of just six weeks, this year’s class will be held on-site at the Compass RE office located at 18335 Coastal Highway, Suite 102, Lewes. It can also be completed online.
Cape Gazette
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
Cape Gazette
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, loved to cook, sew
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, 86, of Selbyville, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Born on April 15, 1936, in Showell, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Rayne Pitts. Ella was married to V. Floyd Wescott in 1954 in Berlin, Md. This union was...
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni continues to fight for clean water
The Beach Bash in the June 5 issue Cape Gazette was sponsored by The Sussex Health and Environmental Network, which held its inaugural event to honor clean water heroes June 1 in Dewey Beach. SHEN is a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of stakeholders in Sussex County in support of clean water. Jack Bucchioni, one of the Red Blue Award recipients, attended and spoke about his support for the Green Amendment. Jack, a water advocate for years, has served the underserved fence-line communities for years. Jack Bucchioni is probably best known for his efforts to fight for clean water in Dover.
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
Cape Gazette
Leonard Lapi Jr., loved gardening
Leonard Lapi Jr. of Rehoboth Beach peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to the late Leonard Lapi Sr. and Josephine (Rocella) Lapi. Leonard was a member of Lewes Senior Activity Center, where four years ago on Valentine's Day he met his beloved fiance, Donatienne LeRolle, with whom he resided.
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
