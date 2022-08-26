Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
case.edu
4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area
While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Cretan Culture & Lots of Food at the Kamm’s Corner Greek Festival
Mon 9/5 @ 11AM-9PM Did you fail to make it to the big Greek Festival in Tremont over Memorial Day weekend, or the one at St. Constantine and Helen in Cleveland Heights a few weeks ago, but you still have a yen for Greek food and culture?. You can get...
Watch: Cleveland zoo’s baby rhino gets the zoomies
A sweet moment in the rhino exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was caught on camera this weekend.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
The Garlic Festival is an annual two-day celebration of all things garlic — including ice cream, cookies, granola and even jelly. Here's what we saw at this year's festivities.
coolcleveland.com
Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer
One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cleveland
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
Medina County Parks offer fun activities in September
MEDINA, Ohio -- September marks the beginning of crisp fall weather and the opportunity to hike in the Medina County parks. But the parks district also offers indoor educational programs, many of them at the Oenslager Nature Center, 6100 Ridge Road in Wadsworth. Here are some suggestions; the first five...
Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend
The group, America Needs Fatima, says drag queen events are child abuse
The case of the massive mystery mushroom
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
geauganews.com
Cleveland Art Hosts its Final 2022 Summer Festival at Auburn Corners
Auburn Corners’ Summer Festivals final weekend of 2022 is taking place on September 9 & 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Reithoffer’s Art Gallery and Event Space at 17711 Ravenna Rd. Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where vendors will sell their wares, food trucks will provide guests with delicious delicacies and local musicians will perform live.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Fair wraps up in Wellington
The Lorain County Fair wrapped up on Aug. 28 at the Fairgrounds in Wellington. The Fair was headlined by country music superstar Russell Dickerson on Aug. 22 which filled the race track with almost 2,000 people, fair officials said. The final day feature event was a demolition derby that capped...
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Play House, Metroparks, Pizzazz, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The parks district is looking for a special...
Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday
More than 40 dealers will attend the event
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
