case.edu

4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area

While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer

One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks offer fun activities in September

MEDINA, Ohio -- September marks the beginning of crisp fall weather and the opportunity to hike in the Medina County parks. But the parks district also offers indoor educational programs, many of them at the Oenslager Nature Center, 6100 Ridge Road in Wadsworth. Here are some suggestions; the first five...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The case of the massive mystery mushroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
CLEVELAND, OH
geauganews.com

Cleveland Art Hosts its Final 2022 Summer Festival at Auburn Corners

Auburn Corners’ Summer Festivals final weekend of 2022 is taking place on September 9 & 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Reithoffer’s Art Gallery and Event Space at 17711 Ravenna Rd. Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where vendors will sell their wares, food trucks will provide guests with delicious delicacies and local musicians will perform live.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County Fair wraps up in Wellington

The Lorain County Fair wrapped up on Aug. 28 at the Fairgrounds in Wellington. The Fair was headlined by country music superstar Russell Dickerson on Aug. 22 which filled the race track with almost 2,000 people, fair officials said. The final day feature event was a demolition derby that capped...
WELLINGTON, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement

Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH

