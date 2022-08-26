Read full article on original website
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
This is the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best Chinese food is known for its hot and sour soup, potstickers and General Tso tofu.
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
Mukilteo adds overnight, long-term parking to redeveloped waterfront
MUKILTEO — For years, the lot across from Ivar’s was a holding block for cars waiting for the ferry. Now, the lot spells freedom to frolic at the Mukilteo waterfront for as long as you desire. A parking lot with 99 spaces is set to open Friday, just...
Do I really need an e-bike? No, but I want one anyway
For weeks now I’ve been drooling over e-bikes. I’ve scoured subreddits, stopped bikers on the street, and popped in to Seattle Electric Bike in Fairhaven to go on a test ride. Specifically, I’ve been looking into cargo bikes, which can take on heavy loads and replace car trips to the supermarket.
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
Divers hope to wrap up work, raise sunken fishing vessel near San Juan Island soon
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - Two weeks after an oil spill began off the west side of San Juan Island, divers began work that will allow them to plug a sunken fishing vessel more than 200 feet below the surface. It’s taken a long time to get to this point. Divers...
Up, Up, Up Inc.: For a traveling circus, the show must go on
Sayde Osterloh didn’t seem too traumatized that the flatbed truck — the one the Up Up Up Crane Truck Circus has been using for both locomotion and as a stage since the beginning of its summer tour — is currently broken down in front of the Whidbey Island Community Center, awaiting a tow and a pricey new transmission.
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Everett Animal Shelter Seeking Help With Essential Items
As the number of animals needing assistance grows so do the needs and demands on the Everett Animal Shelter. This week they are putting out a request to the public for assistance with essential items. Here is their message if you’d like to contribute. New items needed to help...
Updated: Ferndale man charged with arson after car found on fire behind business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to behind a business at 3rd Avenue and Vista Drive in Ferndale about 12:50am on Monday, August 29th, due to reports of a car fire. According to the Ferndale Police Department (FPD), officer arrived to find flames coming from the area of...
Mayor proposes pause to Post Point anaerobic digester project
Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has proposed a pause to the upcoming Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction project following a sharp rise in expected project costs to as much as $1 billion. The surprise announcement during Monday's 9 a.m. Public Works and Natural Resources Committee meeting came after Fleetwood discussed...
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival
PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
Everett community mourns loss of beloved mother, local business owner
A community in mourning came together Sunday to honor the life and legacy of an Everett business owner and mother who was killed in her home last Friday. Friends, family and strangers gathered in Everett on Sunday for a vigil — lighting candles, leaving flowers and stuffed animals, and sharing comforting moments in remembrance of Irah Sok.
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
