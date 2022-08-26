ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Do I really need an e-bike? No, but I want one anyway

For weeks now I’ve been drooling over e-bikes. I’ve scoured subreddits, stopped bikers on the street, and popped in to Seattle Electric Bike in Fairhaven to go on a test ride. Specifically, I’ve been looking into cargo bikes, which can take on heavy loads and replace car trips to the supermarket.
BELLINGHAM, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Up, Up, Up Inc.: For a traveling circus, the show must go on

Sayde Osterloh didn’t seem too traumatized that the flatbed truck — the one the Up Up Up Crane Truck Circus has been using for both locomotion and as a stage since the beginning of its summer tour — is currently broken down in front of the Whidbey Island Community Center, awaiting a tow and a pricey new transmission.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Animal Shelter Seeking Help With Essential Items

As the number of animals needing assistance grows so do the needs and demands on the Everett Animal Shelter. This week they are putting out a request to the public for assistance with essential items. Here is their message if you’d like to contribute. New items needed to help...
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Mayor proposes pause to Post Point anaerobic digester project

Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has proposed a pause to the upcoming Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction project following a sharp rise in expected project costs to as much as $1 billion. The surprise announcement during Monday's 9 a.m. Public Works and Natural Resources Committee meeting came after Fleetwood discussed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival

PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest

LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
LYNDEN, WA

Community Policy